Author Topic: DAEL FRY !!!  (Read 227 times)
JUST PUT ONE 20 YARDS OVER THE CROSSBAR 6 YARDS OUT  👎😠😠😠😠😠😠👎
We know!!
Well balanced player

He's shite at both ends of the pitch
 charles

No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.

Bad day all around.
Johnson put some great crosses in first half but we couldn't convert
He did but hes cack at the back and gives away too many dangerous free kicks.
Hes shite, the big gormless looking cunt.
FUCKING BANG ON AND SO IS WING
FUCKING RUBBISH
