Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 12, 2020, 12:57:29 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DAEL FRY !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DAEL FRY !!! (Read 227 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 195
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
DAEL FRY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:01 PM »
JUST PUT ONE 20 YARDS OVER THE CROSSBAR 6 YARDS OUT 👎😠😠😠😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 324
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:53 PM »
We know!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 045
Pack o cunts
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:53 PM »
Well balanced player
He's shite at both ends of the pitch
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 079
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:48:14 PM »
No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.
Bad day all around.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 045
Pack o cunts
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:05 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 04:48:14 PM
No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.
Bad day all around.
Johnson put some great crosses in first half but we couldn't convert
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 079
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 04:50:05 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 04:48:14 PM
No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.
Bad day all around.
Johnson put some great crosses in first half but we couldn't convert
He did but hes cack at the back and gives away too many dangerous free kicks.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 458
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:06 PM »
Hes shite, the big gormless looking cunt.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 581
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:13 PM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on
Yesterday
at 05:02:06 PM
Hes shite, the big gormless looking cunt.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 192
Re: DAEL FRY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:51:55 AM »
Quote from: Inglorious_Basterd on
Yesterday
at 05:02:06 PM
Hes shite, the big gormless looking cunt.
FUCKING BANG ON AND SO IS WING
FUCKING RUBBISH
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...