LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





DAEL FRY !!! « on: Yesterday at 03:25:01 PM » JUST PUT ONE 20 YARDS OVER THE CROSSBAR 6 YARDS OUT 👎😠😠😠😠😠😠👎

Re: DAEL FRY !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:45:53 PM » Well balanced player

He's shite at both ends of the pitch



He's shite at both ends of the pitch



Logged

Re: DAEL FRY !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 PM »



No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.



No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.

Bad day all around.

Re: DAEL FRY !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:50:05 PM »



No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.



Bad day all around.

No worse than the other numpties in defence today. Friends passing is awful and Spence & Johnson have been crap.Bad day all around.

Johnson put some great crosses in first half but we couldn't convert