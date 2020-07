Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Match thread « on: Today at 03:21:13 PM » Not looking good so far, 0-1 down and could have been 2. We are working hard but the passing is all over the place and they look far better.



Only quarter of an hour though, hopefully weíll find some kind of pattern as the game goes on. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 299





Posts: 42 299 Re: Match thread « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:00 PM » Is this the OFFICIAL match thread?





Weíve looked shite so far. Still fancy us to get at least a point though Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Re: Match thread « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:56 PM » Fucking Fry. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Re: Match thread « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:29:45 PM » Should have scored. Unlucky saville. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 299





Posts: 42 299 Re: Match thread « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:31:03 PM » Unpopular opinion - Saville has been good since lockdown







Think people judge him on his ridiculous price tag but thatís not his problem. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Re: Match thread « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:09 PM » Fucking hell, another quality finish.



Our keeper is the shits. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 761





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 761Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Match thread « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:39 PM » Eighth consecutive game in-a-row where they've conceded first! How can this be allowed to happen???







consecutive game in-a-row where they've conceded first! How can this be allowed to happen??? Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Re: Match thread « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:56:13 PM » Half time roundup:



We are doing okay against a slick passing side but shit in the final third. Our keeper is fucking garbage and McNair should not be allowed anywhere near corners.



Fry should have scored, Howson should have had more belief in himself and weíve had a few half chances.



They scored two beauties from their point of view.



Early goal needed if we can claw something back.

Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 061







Posts: 40 061 Re: Match thread « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:58:37 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:55:29 PM Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 03:54:39 PM Eighth consecutive game in-a-row where they've conceded first! How can this be allowed to happen???









consecutive game in-a-row where they've conceded first! How can this be allowed to happen???



How would you stop it happening?

How would you stop it happening?



We are short on confidence, thatís why we start slowly and nobody wants to take a shot on. A stronger mentality is required right through the club, it appears losing games is acceptable. Get them pumped up before the game, we looked timid in the first ten minutes.We are short on confidence, thatís why we start slowly and nobody wants to take a shot on. A stronger mentality is required right through the club, it appears losing games is acceptable. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 299





Posts: 42 299 Re: Match thread « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:58:44 PM »





No pressure Are to going to do the match ratings, Pile?No pressure Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 299





Posts: 42 299 Re: Match thread « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:47 PM » We need a paragraph for each player though Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Muff Diver

Online



Posts: 13





Posts: 13 Re: Match thread « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:04:52 PM » Fortunately, results are going out way so far.

Logged No Muff Too Tuff.

We Dive at Five.