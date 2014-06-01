El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 324





Posts: 42 324 FAO TM « on: Yesterday at 03:11:23 PM » HES IN THE PUB !!! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:16 PM » TOWERSY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 324





Posts: 42 324 Re: FAO TM « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 PM » Yes!!!





Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:30:34 PM » THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 828





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 828Once in every lifetime Re: FAO TM « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:09:05 PM » Hes in, its his birthday. Go say hello. Logged Glory Glory Man United

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 1 506





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURNPosts: 1 506 Re: FAO TM « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:16:42 PM »



BEER ME RIK BUD 🍺🍻🍺 ARE YOU GONNA GIVE HIM A BIRTHDAY LAPDANCE RIK?BEER ME RIK BUD 🍺🍻🍺 Logged NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:22:32 PM » CALLING AGENT MATTY !!! . . . . . CALLING AGENT MATTY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM » THANKS VERY MUCH. IS HE UNAWARE YOU'RE IN ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM »



YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!! I'VE JUST SUSSED IT. YOU'RE SPYING ON HIM FROM INSIDE ONE OF THOSE GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKES.YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

King of the North

Offline



Posts: 1 421





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 421Duckyfuzz Re: FAO TM « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:54:07 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM



YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!!

I'VE JUST SUSSED IT. YOU'RE SPYING ON HIM FROM INSIDE ONE OF THOSE GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKES.YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!!

You could be right. He could recreate that scene from under seige. Lids could be Steven seagal and matty could be the blonde tart.









You could be right. He could recreate that scene from under seige. Lids could be Steven seagal and matty could be the blonde tart. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 581







Posts: 14 581 Re: FAO TM « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:01:24 PM »



AAAH LUV DE CAKE Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 192





Posts: 10 192 Re: FAO TM « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:01:37 PM »

AND I HOPE HE SPOTS THIS GUY SPYING ON HIM FAIR PLAY TO THE LAD I HOPE HE AS A GOOD TIMEAND I HOPE HE SPOTS THIS GUY SPYING ON HIM Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:11:43 PM » WHO ASKED YOU ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:15:42 PM » YOU'RE AN ANGRY MAN !!! IS MAYALL AT THE CELEBRATIONS ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 324





Posts: 42 324 Re: FAO TM « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 PM » I CAN CONFIRM LIDDLE HAS JUST THIS MINUTE LEFT THE PREMISES !! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM » RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:24:50 PM » THOUGHT YOU'D HAVE BEEN THERE SINGING A FEW SONGS FOR HIM !!! SOME MATE YOU ARE !!!THOUGHT YOU'D HAVE BEEN THERE SINGING A FEW SONGS FOR HIM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 PM » WHAT A SAD STORY. NOT VERY NICE ON YER BIRTHDAY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 884







TMPosts: 15 884 Re: FAO TM « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:34:28 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats