|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Cooper
|
|
|
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:06:09 PM »
|
THANKS VERY MUCH. IS HE UNAWARE YOU'RE IN ???
[/quote
Of course he,s unaware, This cowardly cunt would never front him,
same as you would never front him,
|
|
|
|
Logged
just like that
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
|
|
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM »
|
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???
TOWERSY WAS DRINKING ALONE !!
On his Birthday ?
I AM AFRAID SO !!
SAT AT THE BAR TRYING TO BEFRIEND THE BARMAN
YER NOT ALLOWED TO SIT AT THE BAR DAFT ARSE 😂
AND I'M VERY THANKFUL TO THEM 3 INVISIBLE MEN THAT BOUGHT ME PINTS 👍😎🍻🍻🍻😎👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 28
|
|
|
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 PM »
|
And so, the plot thickens.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|