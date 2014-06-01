Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 12, 2020, 12:57:24 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO TM  (Read 312 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:11:23 PM »
HES IN THE PUB !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:28:16 PM »
TOWERSY ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:29:35 PM »
Yes!!!


Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:30:34 PM »
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 03:30:34 PM
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???   


I cannot comment on this.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 581



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:39:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:29:35 PM
Yes!!!


Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro

I don't think it's him.  He said he wouldn't be going in the Cross.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 828


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:09:05 PM »
Hes in, its his birthday. Go say hello.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:14:37 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:09:05 PM
Hes in, its his birthday. Go say hello.

I did. We embraced and reminisced.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 506


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:16:42 PM »
ARE YOU GONNA GIVE HIM A BIRTHDAY LAPDANCE RIK? monkey

BEER ME RIK BUD 🍺🍻🍺
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:22:32 PM »
CALLING AGENT MATTY !!! . . . . . CALLING AGENT MATTY !!!    :matty:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:23:35 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:22:32 PM
CALLING AGENT MATTY !!! . . . . . CALLING AGENT MATTY !!!    :matty:


Hes still in the pub... sat at the bar....





Will report back with more info when I have it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM »
THANKS VERY MUCH. IS HE UNAWARE YOU'RE IN ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:32:19 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM
THANKS VERY MUCH. IS HE UNAWARE YOU'RE IN ???   :pd:


YES....
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM »
I'VE JUST SUSSED IT. YOU'RE SPYING ON HIM FROM INSIDE ONE OF THOSE GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKES.

YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!!    mcl
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
King of the North
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 421


Duckyfuzz


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:54:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM
I'VE JUST SUSSED IT. YOU'RE SPYING ON HIM FROM INSIDE ONE OF THOSE GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKES.

YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!!    mcl

You could be right. He could recreate that scene from under seige. Lids could be Steven seagal and matty could be the blonde tart.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 192


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on Yesterday at 04:54:07 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:40:02 PM
I'VE JUST SUSSED IT. YOU'RE SPYING ON HIM FROM INSIDE ONE OF THOSE GIANT BIRTHDAY CAKES.

YOU'RE GETTING READY TO BREAK OUT AND SURPRISE HIM !!!    mcl

You could be right. He could recreate that scene from under seige. Lids could be Steven seagal and matty could be the blonde tart.





  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: BEST PART OF THE FILM
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 581



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:01:24 PM »
AAAH LUV DE CAKE
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 192


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:01:37 PM »
FAIR PLAY TO THE LAD I HOPE HE AS A GOOD TIME
AND I HOPE HE SPOTS THIS GUY SPYING ON HIM  :matty:
Logged
Tommy Cooper
****
Online Online

Posts: 225


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:06:09 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM
THANKS VERY MUCH. IS HE UNAWARE YOU'RE IN ???   :pd:
[/quote

Of course he,s unaware, This cowardly cunt would never front him,
same as you would never front him, :wanker:
Logged
just like that
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:11:43 PM »
WHO ASKED YOU ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tommy Cooper
****
Online Online

Posts: 225


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:14:22 PM »
Is that all you got, silly cunt, :lenin:
Logged
just like that
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:15:42 PM »
YOU'RE AN ANGRY MAN !!!  IS MAYALL AT THE CELEBRATIONS ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:20:13 PM »
I CAN CONFIRM LIDDLE HAS JUST THIS MINUTE LEFT THE PREMISES !!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM »
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:22:35 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary


TOWERSY WAS DRINKING ALONE !!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 828


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary


Mayall is at home :wanker:
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:24:50 PM »
SOME MATE YOU ARE !!!     THOUGHT YOU'D HAVE BEEN THERE SINGING A FEW SONGS FOR HIM !!! oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 351


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:54:04 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:22:35 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary


TOWERSY WAS DRINKING ALONE !!

On his Birthday ? 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:56:17 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 07:54:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:22:35 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary


TOWERSY WAS DRINKING ALONE !!

On his Birthday ? 



I AM AFRAID SO !!  lost



SAT AT THE BAR TRYING TO BEFRIEND THE BARMAN  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:24:07 PM »
WHAT A SAD STORY. NOT VERY NICE ON YER BIRTHDAY !!!    :gaz:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 75 195

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:29:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 07:56:17 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on Yesterday at 07:54:04 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:22:35 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:21:53 PM
RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGHT. CAN YOU CONFIRM WHETHER MAYALL WAS THERE ???   oleary


TOWERSY WAS DRINKING ALONE !!

On his Birthday ? 



I AM AFRAID SO !!  lost



SAT AT THE BAR TRYING TO BEFRIEND THE BARMAN  lost


YER NOT ALLOWED TO SIT AT THE BAR DAFT ARSE  😂

AND I'M VERY THANKFUL TO THEM 3 INVISIBLE MEN THAT BOUGHT ME PINTS  👍😎🍻🍻🍻😎👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 324


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:29:43 PM »
 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 884



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:34:28 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Spidoolie

Offline Offline

Posts: 28


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 PM »
And so, the plot thickens.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 372


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM »
Did you remember to go home to the right flat???

Was it 6 or 12 ?

 

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 192


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 12:36:16 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:36:24 PM
Did you remember to go home to the right flat???

Was it 6 or 12 ?

 

 
GIVE IT A FUCKING REST MATE
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 