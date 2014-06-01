Welcome,
July 11, 2020, 04:13:03 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO TM
Author
Topic: FAO TM (Read 61 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 299
FAO TM
«
on:
Today
Today at 03:11:23 PM
HES IN THE PUB !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 872
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 03:28:16 PM
TOWERSY ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 299
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 03:29:35 PM
Yes!!!
Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 15 872
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 03:30:34 PM
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 299
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 03:31:33 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 03:30:34 PM
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???
I cannot comment on this.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 03:39:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:29:35 PM
Yes!!!
Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro
I don't think it's him. He said he wouldn't be going in the Cross.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 812
Once in every lifetime
Re: FAO TM
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 04:09:05 PM
Hes in, its his birthday. Go say hello.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
