Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2020, 04:13:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO TM  (Read 61 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 299


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:11:23 PM »
HES IN THE PUB !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 872



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:28:16 PM »
TOWERSY ???   :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 299


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:29:35 PM »
Yes!!!


Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 872



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:34 PM »
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 299


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:31:33 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 03:30:34 PM
THANKS. ARE YOU UNDERCOVER ???   


I cannot comment on this.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 568



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:39:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:29:35 PM
Yes!!!


Reporting live from the Southern Cross, MBro

I don't think it's him.  He said he wouldn't be going in the Cross.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 812


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:05 PM »
Hes in, its his birthday. Go say hello.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 