CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 568 SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS « on: Today at 02:55:33 PM »







I am. I can feel it in me water.



COME ON BORO!



Who's excited for this one?

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:08:46 PM »



KNACKERS.

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:22:54 PM »



FRY

El Capitan

Posts: 42 299





Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM » I will only be posting on the official match thread now

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:21 PM »







They are a team of midgets - set pieces will see us through.



Off the bar. They are a team of midgets - set pieces will see us through.

