Author Topic: SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS  (Read 94 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
« on: Today at 02:55:33 PM »
Who's excited for this one?

 :pd:

I am.  I can feel it in me water.

COME ON BORO!

 :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 03:44:38 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:08:46 PM »
KNACKERS.

 souey
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:09:15 PM »
Fuck the fuck off  :wanker:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:22:54 PM »
FRY

 lost
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM »
I will only be posting on the official match thread now
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:21 PM »
Off the bar.

 lost

They are a team of midgets - set pieces will see us through.

 :mido:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:45:04 PM »
HOW THE FUCKING FUCK?

 :meltdown:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:06:55 PM »
The emperor is on.

 :homer:
Logged
