July 11, 2020, 04:12:58 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS
Author
Topic: SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS (Read 94 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS
«
on:
Today
Today at 02:55:33 PM
Who's excited for this one?
I am. I can feel it in me water.
COME ON BORO!
«
Last Edit:
Today
Today at 03:44:38 PM by CLEM FANDANGO
»
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 03:08:46 PM
KNACKERS.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 299
Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 03:09:15 PM
Fuck the fuck off
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 03:22:54 PM
FRY
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 299
Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 03:23:54 PM
I will only be posting on the official match thread now
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: SQUEEZING THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 03:30:21 PM
Off the bar.
They are a team of midgets - set pieces will see us through.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 03:45:04 PM
HOW THE FUCKING FUCK?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 568
Re: SQUEEZED BY THE BRISTOLS
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
Today at 04:06:55 PM
The emperor is on.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
