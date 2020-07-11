Welcome,
July 11, 2020, 02:16:10 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
SAME TEAM !!!
Author
Topic: SAME TEAM !!! (Read 31 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 179
SAME TEAM !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:07:07 PM »
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 488
Re: SAME TEAM !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:07:53 PM »
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 040
Re: SAME TEAM !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:09:18 PM »
Magic. He needs to pick his best 11 and stick with it, theres no time left for chopping and changing unless someone is injured.
Come on Boro, this is a massive game we really need to win.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 488
Re: SAME TEAM !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:10:20 PM »
I think that will be us safe if we win today
Muff Diver
Online
Posts: 12
Re: SAME TEAM !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:13:18 PM »
Looks alright on paper but that midfield three
could do with a bit more pace in it.
No Muff Too Tuff.
