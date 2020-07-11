Welcome,
July 11, 2020, 12:14:22 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
HEY LIDS
Author
Topic: HEY LIDS (Read 54 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
HEY LIDS
«
on:
Today
at 11:37:59 AM »
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 270
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:38:38 AM »
SHIT STIRRING CUNT !!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:39:08 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:38:38 AM
SHIT STIRRING CUNT !!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 867
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:41:09 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 176
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:44:34 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:37:59 AM
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY
AM I FUCK LIKE
HARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:47:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:44:34 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:37:59 AM
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY
AM I FUCK LIKE
HARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY
I AM GONNA PUT A DAFT 20 ON I DONT THINK T.M IS BACKING HIM TODAY
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 029
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:48:53 AM »
TM said hes backing Willian.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:49:29 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:48:53 AM
TM said hes backing Willian.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 176
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:50:19 AM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:48:53 AM
TM said hes backing Willian.
😠😠😠😠😠😠
FUCK IT THEN IM LUMPING ON GIROUD 👍💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 867
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:08:41 PM »
NICE ONE MONKEY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
