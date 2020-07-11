monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 173





Posts: 10 173 HEY LIDS « on: Today at 11:37:59 AM » ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 270





Posts: 42 270 Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:38 AM » SHIT STIRRING CUNT !! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 15 867







TMPosts: 15 867 Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:41:09 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 176



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 176I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:34 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:37:59 AM

ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY



AM I FUCK LIKE





HARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY







AM I FUCK LIKEHARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 029







Posts: 40 029 Re: HEY LIDS « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:48:53 AM » TM said hes backing Willian. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.