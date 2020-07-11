Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 11, 2020, 12:14:22 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: HEY LIDS  (Read 54 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 11:37:59 AM »
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY 
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:38:38 AM »
SHIT STIRRING CUNT !! 
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:39:08 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:38:38 AM
SHIT STIRRING CUNT !! 
  lost
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:41:09 AM »
 oleary
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:44:34 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:37:59 AM
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY 


AM I FUCK LIKE   mcl


HARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY   :like: :like:



 :meltdown: :matty: :mido: jc
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:47:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:44:34 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:37:59 AM
ARE YER PUTTING MONEY ON PULISIC TODAY 


AM I FUCK LIKE   mcl


HARD GAME AT SHEFF UTD BUT WILLIAN ALL THE WAY   :like: :like:



 :meltdown: :matty: :mido: jc
I AM GONNA PUT A DAFT 20 ON I DONT THINK T.M IS BACKING HIM TODAY  oleary
Pile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:48:53 AM »
TM said hes backing Willian.
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:49:29 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:48:53 AM
TM said hes backing Willian.
  mick souey
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:50:19 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:48:53 AM
TM said hes backing Willian.


😠😠😠😠😠😠

FUCK IT THEN IM LUMPING ON GIROUD  👍💷💷💷👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:08:41 PM »
NICE ONE MONKEY !!!   
