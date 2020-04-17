Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Jack Charlton RIP
RedSteel
« on: Today at 09:02:57 AM »
Thanks Big Jack RIP

 jc jc jc
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:09:50 AM »
R.I.P Jack  :southcup:
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:23 AM »
What a guy, RIP.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:50 AM »
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪
whighams_wig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:17:02 AM »
RIP Jack, cracking player and personality.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:18:04 AM »
Such a shame .

Boro and Football legend
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:04 AM »
THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.

LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!
TMG501
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:52 AM »
God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:14 AM »
One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP
Micksgrill
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:25:57 AM »
The best manager we ever had. RIP big man
Nelboro
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:27:16 AM »
Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out  RIP Wor Jack
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »
Rest in peace Jack.
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM »
R.I.P BIGJACK THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:02 AM »
RIP

 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:49 AM »
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:49:18 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
  :like:
tunstall
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:54:25 AM »
Total legend

RIP
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:59:25 AM »
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.

A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.

RIP Big Jack
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:04:13 AM »
RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager

 jc jc
Bill Buxton
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:07:02 AM »
He was the greatest manager Boro ever had and probably will always be. Thanks Big Jack.
thicko
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:22:15 AM »
 :unlike: news...

Thanks for the memories...

RIP
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:24:36 AM »
Sad news. RIP Jackie
Skinz
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM »
Gave me Mam some great memories(no not that  mcl)

RIP Jack  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
sockets
Welch
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:59:03 AM »
One of the greats Big Jack :like: :like:

Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news


El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:01:07 AM »
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:02:16 AM »
http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/film/charltons-champions
38red
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:14:44 AM »
My all-time football hero. RIP Jack
nekder365
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:23:44 AM »
R.I.P Big man a true legend  :like: :like:
Pile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:47:26 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.
clag01
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:56:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like:
Gingerpig
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:57:36 AM »
I remember being in the seats next to tunnel  when Fulham were warming up  in Jacks first game & Les Strong & Peter mellor  the keeper were certain they would win. Jack heard them & gave them the glare .......they did ,2-0 , & being gobby kids we said to jack , they were right then ...........he just said , trust me ,we won't lose any more here. I don't think we did either after that home defeat


Top man
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:00:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.

I worked at the match on the catering from nine in the morning and we got to see 90% of the game. Few away games for the first time. Who was at Preston for the last game?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:01:55 PM »
Roker Park was epic 70s madness. Spent most of the match trying to hatch a plan where I would see my family again 😂
Don pepe
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:14:20 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:59:25 AM
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.

A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.

RIP Big Jack

Exactly that - and thats the case throughout sports. Its what brings it to life

RIP JC
Pile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:17:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:00:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.

I worked at the match on the catering from nine in the morning and we got to see 90% of the game. Few away games for the first time. Who was at Preston for the last game?
Sorry, I meant World Cup games.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:44:17 PM »
No, my first game was October 1966. Never ever been to an England game and dont much want to
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:52:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:00:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪




 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.

I worked at the match on the catering from nine in the morning and we got to see 90% of the game. Few away games for the first time. Who was at Preston for the last game?
I was at Preston that day' 4-2 win.Police stopped buses going into blackpool after so long after the match because there was too many Boro fans going in.
Pile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 02:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:44:17 PM
No, my first game was October 1966. Never ever been to an England game and dont much want to
Surely following England in those days was nothing like the pissed up chavs who ruin our image nowadays? Imagine watching England beat Germany in a World Cup final live on home soil, I cant imagine thered be many better sporting moments.
Pile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM »
Steve G, any chance of a better smilie for Jack Charlton? Maybe for a limited period in place of  :ch-ms: and then revert back to the normal one.  jc
Muff Diver

« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:11:36 PM »
RIP Jack Charlton
A true English footballing hero.
