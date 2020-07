RedSteel

Jack Charlton RIP



Thanks Big Jack RIP

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:23 AM » What a guy, RIP.

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:50 AM »



BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:04 AM » THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.

LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!



LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:52 AM » God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:14 AM » One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:27:16 AM » Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out RIP Wor Jack

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM » Rest in peace Jack.

Logged Glory Glory Man United

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:02 AM »

RIP



RIP Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:59:25 AM » Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.



A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.

RIP Big Jack



RIP Big Jack Logged

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:04:13 AM »

RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager



RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:07:02 AM » He was the greatest manager Boro ever had and probably will always be. Thanks Big Jack.

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #22 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM »

RIP Jack Gave me Mam some great memories



RIP Jack Gave me Mam some great memories(no not thatRIP Jack Logged

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:59:03 AM »

One of the greats Big Jack
Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news



Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news





One of the greats Big JackDon't make em like that anymore .. sad news Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

I’ll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #31 on: Today at 11:57:36 AM » I remember being in the seats next to tunnel when Fulham were warming up in Jacks first game & Les Strong & Peter mellor the keeper were certain they would win. Jack heard them & gave them the glare .......they did ,2-0 , & being gobby kids we said to jack , they were right then ...........he just said , trust me ,we won't lose any more here. I don't think we did either after that home defeat

Top man





Top man Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

Posts: 40 040 Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #38 on: Today at 02:07:23 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:44:17 PM No, my first game was October 1966. Never ever been to an England game and don’t much want to

Surely following England in those days was nothing like the pissed up chavs who ruin our image nowadays? Imagine watching England beat Germany in a World Cup final live on home soil, I can’t imagine there’d be many better sporting moments. Surely following England in those days was nothing like the pissed up chavs who ruin our image nowadays? Imagine watching England beat Germany in a World Cup final live on home soil, I can’t imagine there’d be many better sporting moments. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Jack Charlton RIP « Reply #39 on: Today at 02:11:16 PM » Steve G, any chance of a better smilie for Jack Charlton? Maybe for a limited period in place of and then revert back to the normal one.