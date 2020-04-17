RedSteel

Jack Charlton RIP



Thanks Big Jack RIP Logged

What a guy, RIP.

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: Jack Charlton RIP



BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪

THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.



LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!

It's What's In The Groove That Counts





God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella

One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP

Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out RIP Wor Jack

Once in every lifetime





Rest in peace Jack.

Glory Glory Man United

RIP



Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.



A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.



RIP Big Jack Logged

Pack o cunts





Re: Jack Charlton RIP



RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager

He was the greatest manager Boro ever had and probably will always be. Thanks Big Jack.

Re: Jack Charlton RIP



RIP Jack Gave me Mam some great memories(no not that) RIP Jack

WELCHER RAT SNAKE





Re: Jack Charlton RIP



Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news





