July 11, 2020, 12:14:06 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jack Charlton RIP
Author
Topic: Jack Charlton RIP (Read 347 times)
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 485
UTB
Jack Charlton RIP
«
on:
Today
at 09:02:57 AM
Thanks Big Jack RIP
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 146
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:09:50 AM
R.I.P Jack
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 029
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:13:23 AM
What a guy, RIP.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 176
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
whighams_wig
Offline
Posts: 132
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:17:02 AM
RIP Jack, cracking player and personality.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 823
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:18:04 AM
Such a shame .
Boro and Football legend
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 867
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:22:04 AM
THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.
LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TMG501
Offline
Posts: 183
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:22:52 AM
God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 196
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:23:14 AM
One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 950
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:25:57 AM
The best manager we ever had. RIP big man
Logged
Nelboro
Offline
Posts: 196
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:27:16 AM
Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out RIP Wor Jack
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 809
Once in every lifetime
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:35:23 AM
Rest in peace Jack.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:37:36 AM
R.I.P BIGJACK THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 549
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:38:02 AM
RIP
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 10 192
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 173
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:49:18 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.
Logged
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 639
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:54:25 AM
Total legend
RIP
RIP
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 102
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:59:25 AM
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.
A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.
RIP Big Jack
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 039
Pack o cunts
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:04:13 AM
RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 412
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:07:02 AM
He was the greatest manager Boro ever had and probably will always be. Thanks Big Jack.
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 94
Seriously thick...
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:22:15 AM
news...
Thanks for the memories...
RIP
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 270
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:24:36 AM
Sad news. RIP Jackie
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 332
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:36:43 AM
Gave me Mam some great memories(no not that)
RIP Jack
)
RIP Jack
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 722
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
Great photo.
I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.
God, thats sad.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 930
WELCHER RAT SNAKE
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:59:03 AM
One of the greats Big Jack
Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 270
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:01:07 AM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 823
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:02:16 AM
http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/film/charltons-champions
Logged
Tory Cunt
38red
Online
Posts: 371
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 11:14:44 AM
My all-time football hero. RIP Jack
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 110
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 11:23:44 AM
R.I.P Big man a true legend
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 029
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
Great photo.
I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.
God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
clag01
Online
Posts: 189
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 11:56:15 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
Logged
Gingerpig
Online
Posts: 627
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 11:57:36 AM
I remember being in the seats next to tunnel when Fulham were warming up in Jacks first game & Les Strong & Peter mellor the keeper were certain they would win. Jack heard them & gave them the glare .......they did ,2-0 , & being gobby kids we said to jack , they were right then ...........he just said , trust me ,we won't lose any more here. I don't think we did either after that home defeat
Top man
Top man
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 722
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 12:00:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
Great photo.
I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.
God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.
I worked at the match on the catering from nine in the morning and we got to see 90% of the game. Few away games for the first time. Who was at Preston for the last game?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 722
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 12:01:55 PM
Roker Park was epic 70s madness. Spent most of the match trying to hatch a plan where I would see my family again 😂
Logged
