July 11, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Jack Charlton RIP
RedSteel
UTB


09:02:57 AM
Thanks Big Jack RIP

 jc jc jc
Teamboro
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:09:50 AM
R.I.P Jack  :southcup:
Pile
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:23 AM
What a guy, RIP.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪
whighams_wig
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:17:02 AM
RIP Jack, cracking player and personality.
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:18:04 AM
Such a shame .

Boro and Football legend
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:04 AM
THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.

LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:52 AM
God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella
Holgateoldskool
Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:14 AM
One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP
Micksgrill
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:25:57 AM
The best manager we ever had. RIP big man
Nelboro
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:27:16 AM
Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out  RIP Wor Jack
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM
Rest in peace Jack.
monkeyman
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM
R.I.P BIGJACK THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:02 AM
RIP

 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
monkeyman
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:49:18 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
  :like:
tunstall
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:54:25 AM
Total legend

RIP
Wee_Willie
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:59:25 AM
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.

A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.

RIP Big Jack
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #18 on: Today at 10:04:13 AM
RIP - World Cup winner and best Boro Manager

 jc jc
Bill Buxton
Reply #19 on: Today at 10:07:02 AM
He was the greatest manager Boro ever had and probably will always be. Thanks Big Jack.
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #20 on: Today at 10:22:15 AM
 :unlike: news...

Thanks for the memories...

RIP
El Capitan
Reply #21 on: Today at 10:24:36 AM
Sad news. RIP Jackie
Skinz
Reply #22 on: Today at 10:36:43 AM
Gave me Mam some great memories(no not that  mcl)

RIP Jack  :beer:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #23 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
sockets
Welch
WELCHER RAT SNAKE


Reply #24 on: Today at 10:59:03 AM
One of the greats Big Jack :like: :like:

Don't make em like that anymore .. sad news


El Capitan
Reply #25 on: Today at 11:01:07 AM
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #26 on: Today at 11:02:16 AM
http://www.yorkshirefilmarchive.com/film/charltons-champions
38red
Reply #27 on: Today at 11:14:44 AM
My all-time football hero. RIP Jack
nekder365
Reply #28 on: Today at 11:23:44 AM
R.I.P Big man a true legend  :like: :like:
Pile
Reply #29 on: Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.
clag01
Reply #30 on: Today at 11:56:15 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like:
Gingerpig
Reply #31 on: Today at 11:57:36 AM
I remember being in the seats next to tunnel  when Fulham were warming up  in Jacks first game & Les Strong & Peter mellor  the keeper were certain they would win. Jack heard them & gave them the glare .......they did ,2-0 , & being gobby kids we said to jack , they were right then ...........he just said , trust me ,we won't lose any more here. I don't think we did either after that home defeat


Top man
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #32 on: Today at 12:00:03 PM
Quote from: Pile on Today at 11:47:26 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪



 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:

Great photo.

I was 16 and remember it like yesterday.

God, thats sad.
Did you get to any matches Bob? England or otherwise.

I worked at the match on the catering from nine in the morning and we got to see 90% of the game. Few away games for the first time. Who was at Preston for the last game?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 722



View Profile
Reply #33 on: Today at 12:01:55 PM
Roker Park was epic 70s madness. Spent most of the match trying to hatch a plan where I would see my family again 😂
