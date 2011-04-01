Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jack Charlton RIP  (Read 169 times)
RedSteel
UTB


« on: Today at 09:02:57 AM »
Thanks Big Jack RIP

 jc jc jc
Teamboro
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:09:50 AM »
R.I.P Jack  :southcup:
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:23 AM »
What a guy, RIP.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:14:50 AM »
BORO FUCKING LEGEND  R.I.P.  JACK  😪
whighams_wig
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:17:02 AM »
RIP Jack, cracking player and personality.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:18:04 AM »
Such a shame .

Boro and Football legend
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:04 AM »
THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.

LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:22:52 AM »
God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:23:14 AM »
One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP
Micksgrill
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:25:57 AM »
The best manager we ever had. RIP big man
Nelboro
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:27:16 AM »
Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out  RIP Wor Jack
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:35:23 AM »
Rest in peace Jack.
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:36 AM »
R.I.P BIGJACK THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:02 AM »
RIP

 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:48:49 AM »
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
monkeyman
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:49:18 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.

 jc jc jc
  :like:
tunstall
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:54:25 AM »
Total legend

RIP
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:59:25 AM »
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.

A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.

RIP Big Jack
