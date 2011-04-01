Welcome,
July 11, 2020, 10:03:54 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jack Charlton RIP
Topic: Jack Charlton RIP
RedSteel
UTB
Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:02:57 AM
Thanks Big Jack RIP
Teamboro
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:09:50 AM
R.I.P Jack
Pile
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:13:23 AM
What a guy, RIP.
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:14:50 AM
BORO FUCKING LEGEND R.I.P. JACK 😪
whighams_wig
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:17:02 AM
RIP Jack, cracking player and personality.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:18:04 AM
Such a shame .
Boro and Football legend
Tortured_Mind
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:22:04 AM
THOUGHT HE WOULD HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR A LONG TIME TO COME SO A BIT OF A SHOCK.
LEEDS HAVE LOST SOME BIG NAMES OF LATE !!!
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:22:52 AM
God Bless you Jack. Thanks for the memories. RIP big fella
Holgateoldskool
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:23:14 AM
One of our very best. If only he had bought a decent striker. The one piece missing. Thanks for the memories, Jack. RIP
Micksgrill
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:25:57 AM
The best manager we ever had. RIP big man
Nelboro
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:27:16 AM
Boro legend, a true gent, didn't take any shite & did wonders for the Boro wish we had a few more characters at the club like him he would of sorted the mess out RIP Wor Jack
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:35:23 AM
Rest in peace Jack.
monkeyman
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:37:36 AM
R.I.P BIGJACK THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:38:02 AM
RIP
Steve Göldby
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:48:49 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.
monkeyman
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:49:18 AM
Boro's greatest ever manager. Absolute legend. RIP.
tunstall
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:54:25 AM
Total legend
RIP
Wee_Willie
Re: Jack Charlton RIP
Today
at 09:59:25 AM
Sad day. Fond memories. He was manager when I started going in the promotion season.
A loss of a character from a game now that is virtually devoid of characters.
RIP Big Jack
