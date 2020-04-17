MrPorkandbean

Great North Eastern musicians « on: July 10, 2020, 07:51:52 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik



John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #10 on: July 10, 2020, 08:48:04 PM » Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting.

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #15 on: July 10, 2020, 10:11:37 PM » Just FYI - you probably haven't heard of them but Jedward do some good stuff.



I think they are from North Ormesby.



Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #17 on: July 10, 2020, 10:18:56 PM » Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site.

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #21 on: July 10, 2020, 11:28:31 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=DJFf_7lltW0&feature=emb_logo



How could nobody mention Chris Rea?

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #22 on: July 10, 2020, 11:36:32 PM »



Ackie Hall girls were classier

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #23 on: July 10, 2020, 11:46:42 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 11:44:51 PM I have no answers. I was born in Teesside in 1968. My life as a child should really be a movie, a Doctor that abused me, a Father that abused me, a system that has given me anti depressants since the age of 10. My Doctor committed suicide the day he retired. Middlesbrough has a lot answer for!!!!!!



Luxury lad..... Luxury lad..... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #24 on: July 11, 2020, 10:09:08 AM »



Let me explain.......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26ZDB9h7BLY



Cheer the fuck up!



Let me explain.......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26ZDB9h7BLY

Cheer the fuck up!

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #25 on: July 11, 2020, 10:21:57 AM » The mighty Whitesnake. David Coverdale is from Saltburn and original guitarist Micky Moody is from Boro. Later guitarist Mel Galley was from Wolverhampton but his son lives in Boro for some reason.

Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #27 on: July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM »











thought it was Jon Pertwee at first



Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #30 on: July 11, 2020, 02:11:44 PM » Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM

thought it was Jon Pertwee at first

Once sat next to this bloke on a train











thought it was Jon Pertwee at first





Once sat next to this bloke on a trainthought it was Jon Pertwee at first



Last time i was in Yarm i had a conversation with Yanick for about 40 minutes. Lovely bloke