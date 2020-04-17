|
MrPorkandbean
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik
MrPorkandbean
Geordie, a cross between Sweet and Slade...great vid x
MrPorkandbean
Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting.
MrPorkandbean
Nah, I haven't got the range of Johnson. I'm more Graham Miles folk songs x
MrPorkandbean
Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site. x
MrPorkandbean
First five bars i was hooked...still listening x
MrPorkandbean
The mighty Whitesnake. David Coverdale is from Saltburn and original guitarist Micky Moody is from Boro. Later guitarist Mel Galley was from Wolverhampton but his son lives in Boro for some reason.
Mel Galley passed away, sad to find out. Strange link with his son and Boro. Bit like Dick Emery's son living in East Cleveland and a really nice bloke with a story to tell. I forgot to add, John Miles career took a nose dive thru' Mickey Most, he tied him down to a shite contract and he never recovered from it. I believe he went onto play session musician for Tina Turner, not sure what happened to Bob Marshall the bass player.
It was astounding how many artists Mickey Most tried to ruin who wouldn't comply with his requests.
MrPorkandbean
Once sat next to this bloke on a train
thought it was Jon Pertwee at first
Was he having a cup of tea and a slice of cake?
i did chuckle
