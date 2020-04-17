Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Great North Eastern musicians  (Read 518 times)
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik
Cheers nick  :like:
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 07:51:52 PM
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik


  :like:
The RAH Band were excellent. I knew all about Richard Anthony Hewson's Norton heritage too.

The best to top 10er of 1985...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL8AgEzg5fI
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 07:51:52 PM
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik



Are you Nob Tickles?

 :pd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_xLxOE_-f0
Is that Brian Johnson?
Geordie, a cross between Sweet and Slade...great vid x
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 07:51:52 PM
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik



He also had a top 10 hit with Slow Down. Massively underrated all the same.
The only song of his I know is Gaye.

Would probably be a bigger hit if re-released now!
Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting.
Quote from: plazmuh on July 10, 2020, 08:31:42 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_xLxOE_-f0

Good song. Can You Do It also.

Just a pity about the clobber they wore when appearing on TOTP.
Nah, I haven't got the range of Johnson. I'm more Graham Miles folk songs x
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 08:39:00 PM
I love this man, he sadly passed away with MS, far too young, originally signed by John Peel on Dandelion Records, and then Charisma picked him up and he recorded one of the greatest albums in UK history, never repeated sadly. However the quintessential songs will live long in the memory of many i think. Richard Hewson arranged it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akKVtGUsbbY

Different tastes. I fucking hate that song  :bc:
Paul Rodgers. I win the internets
Just FYI - you probably haven't heard of them but Jedward do some good stuff.

I think they are from North Ormesby.
Its all subjective
Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site. x
Quote from: Bud Wiser on July 10, 2020, 08:23:35 PM
The RAH Band were excellent. I knew all about Richard Anthony Hewson's Norton heritage too.

The best to top 10er of 1985...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL8AgEzg5fI

He was doin' the biz in 77

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoAL9_HZaiw

PS. Nowt there for Clem but Johnny would
First five bars i was hooked...still listening x
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 10:18:56 PM
Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site. x

Why thank you. I imagine thats why I said different tastes, as a guess
How could nobody mention Chris Rea?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=DJFf_7lltW0&feature=emb_logo
Ackie Hall girls were classier

 :nige:
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 11:44:51 PM
I have no answers. I was born in Teesside in 1968. My life as a child should really be a movie, a Doctor that abused me, a Father that abused me, a system that has given me anti depressants since the age of 10. My Doctor committed suicide the day he retired. Middlesbrough has a lot answer for!!!!!!

Luxury lad..... :alf: :alf:
Woosh

Let me explain.......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=26ZDB9h7BLY

Cheer the fuck up!

 :alastair:
The mighty Whitesnake. David Coverdale is from Saltburn and original guitarist Micky Moody is from Boro. Later guitarist Mel Galley was from Wolverhampton but his son lives in Boro for some reason.
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on July 10, 2020, 11:44:51 PM
I have no answers. I was born in Teesside in 1968. My life as a child should really be a movie, a Doctor that abused me, a Father that abused me, a system that has given me anti depressants since the age of 10. My Doctor committed suicide the day he retired. Middlesbrough has a lot answer for!!!!!!


Linthorpe Surgery?
Once sat next to this bloke on a train





thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train





JT would.
You lot do know porkandbean is Borolad???? :alf: :alf:
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train





thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:




Last time i was in Yarm i had a conversation with Yanick for about 40 minutes. Lovely bloke
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train

thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:



Was he having a cup of tea and a slice of cake?

 :pd:
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on July 11, 2020, 02:25:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train

thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:



Was he having a cup of tea and a slice of cake?

 :pd:
Quote from: Steve Göldby on July 11, 2020, 10:21:57 AM
The mighty Whitesnake. David Coverdale is from Saltburn and original guitarist Micky Moody is from Boro. Later guitarist Mel Galley was from Wolverhampton but his son lives in Boro for some reason.

Mel Galley passed away, sad to find out. Strange link with his son and Boro. Bit like Dick Emery's son living in East Cleveland and a really nice bloke with a story to tell. I forgot to add, John Miles career took a nose dive thru' Mickey Most, he tied him down to a shite contract and he never recovered from it. I believe he went onto play session musician for Tina Turner, not sure what happened to Bob Marshall the bass player.

It was astounding how many artists Mickey Most tried to ruin who wouldn't comply with his requests.
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on July 11, 2020, 02:25:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train

thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:



Was he having a cup of tea and a slice of cake?

 :pd:
  mick rava
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:42:05 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on July 11, 2020, 02:25:17 PM
Quote from: sockets on July 11, 2020, 11:02:13 AM
Once sat next to this bloke on a train

thought it was Jon Pertwee at first  :basil:



Was he having a cup of tea and a slice of cake?

i did chuckle

 :pd:
  mick rava
