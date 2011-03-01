|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
When you dig deep enough, you find out so much about Teesside, i found out today that one of my fave albums was arranged by a bloke called Richard Hewson, who went on to arrange albums for Bowie and so many more in the 70s, he was also in his own band called RAH band, namely Richard Hewson from Stockton.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM by MrPorkandbean »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Wow, even if i had searched I would never have found that, brilliant video mucker, playing it now x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Ural, I am far more centre right than Rob could ever be, and Whitby Kipper as much as Im endeared to the attempt, it doesn't rock my boat.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Jesus, shows im getting old, 'Clouds across the moon' i know, never knew he was involved, the two never added up.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Geordie, a cross between Sweet and Slade...great vid x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
I love this man, he sadly passed away with MS, far too young, originally signed by John Peel on Dandelion Records, and then Charisma picked him up and he recorded one of the greatest albums in UK history, never repeated sadly. However the quintessential songs will live long in the memory of many i think. Richard Hewson arranged it.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akKVtGUsbbY
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Nah, I haven't got the range of Johnson. I'm more Graham Miles folk songs x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
I am just so pleased that the local man called Ron Angel RIP has had songs recorded all over the world, so many artists including Vin G RIP, have really made a lot of money thru' using the songs of the little quiet Teesside men that wrote the songs that made their acts a bit more easier.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edAxujKev1I
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:23:01 PM by MrPorkandbean »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site. x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
First five bars i was hooked...still listening x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
Just because you hate something doesn't mean other people will, songs are memories, your subliminal mind has a template that i cant interrupt, that doesn't mean your right or I am right. I am sharing memories of my life in Teesside, and Clifford T Ward was a big part of that and folk music. As I would imagine a lot of people who view this site. x
Why thank you. I imagine thats why I said different tastes, as a guess
We all have different tastes, my taste isnt for everyone. I never expected it to, But what i wanted was the decent posters to put their faves in the mix, and they have done that. Without beer, threats and I will meet so and so, because it is utterly pointless. I know who Leon is, and i know the rest. The characters are boring x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
I'm playing it, ive clicked on it and im playing it mate x
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
I have no answers. I was born in Teesside in 1968. My life as a child should really be a movie, a Doctor that abused me, a Father that abused me, a system that has given me anti depressants since the age of 10. My Doctor committed suicide the day he retired. Middlesbrough has a lot answer for!!!!!!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 27
|
I'm honest enough as a decent man to know this is pig sty x
|
|
|
|
Logged