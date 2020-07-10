MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Great North Eastern musicians « on: Today at 07:51:52 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik



John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:13 PM » When you dig deep enough, you find out so much about Teesside, i found out today that one of my fave albums was arranged by a bloke called Richard Hewson, who went on to arrange albums for Bowie and so many more in the 70s, he was also in his own band called RAH band, namely Richard Hewson from Stockton. « Last Edit: Today at 08:11:40 PM by MrPorkandbean » Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 033





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 033Pack o cunts Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:06 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 07:51:52 PM



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik





John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

Are you Nob Tickles?



Are you Nob Tickles? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:25:14 PM » Wow, even if i had searched I would never have found that, brilliant video mucker, playing it now x Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:27:17 PM » Ural, I am far more centre right than Rob could ever be, and Whitby Kipper as much as Im endeared to the attempt, it doesn't rock my boat. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:29:09 PM » Jesus, shows im getting old, 'Clouds across the moon' i know, never knew he was involved, the two never added up. Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 759





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 759Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:38:20 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 07:51:52 PM had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik





John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times,still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

He also had a top 10 hit with Slow Down. Massively underrated all the same.



He also had a top 10 hit with Slow Down. Massively underrated all the same. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:39:00 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akKVtGUsbbY I love this man, he sadly passed away with MS, far too young, originally signed by John Peel on Dandelion Records, and then Charisma picked him up and he recorded one of the greatest albums in UK history, never repeated sadly. However the quintessential songs will live long in the memory of many i think. Richard Hewson arranged it. Logged

MrPorkandbean

Online



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: Great North Eastern musicians « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:48:04 PM » Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting. Logged