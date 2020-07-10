Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 09:32:02 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Great North Eastern musicians  (Read 113 times)
MrPorkandbean

« on: Today at 07:51:52 PM »
John Miles, Jarrow lad, played Boro Town Hall many times, had two major hits and then disappeared off the scene. 'Music' and 'Highfly' still stand up today and an outstanding debut album in 'Rebel'. We have had so many musicians in Boro and surrounding areas who don't get the credit they deserve.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHyk1CnLik
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:04:38 PM »
Cheers nick  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:05:12 PM »
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:13 PM »
When you dig deep enough, you find out so much about Teesside, i found out today that one of my fave albums was arranged by a bloke called Richard Hewson, who went on to arrange albums for Bowie and so many more in the 70s, he was also in his own band called RAH band, namely Richard Hewson from Stockton.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:40 PM by MrPorkandbean »
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:35 PM »
The RAH Band were excellent. I knew all about Richard Anthony Hewson's Norton heritage too.

The best to top 10er of 1985...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jL8AgEzg5fI
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:25:06 PM »
Are you Nob Tickles?

MrPorkandbean

« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:25:14 PM »
Wow, even if i had searched I would never have found that, brilliant video mucker, playing it now x
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:27:17 PM »
Ural, I am far more centre right than Rob could ever be, and Whitby Kipper as much as Im endeared to the attempt, it doesn't rock my boat.
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:29:09 PM »
Jesus, shows im getting old, 'Clouds across the moon' i know, never knew he was involved, the two never added up.
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:31:42 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_xLxOE_-f0
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:32:55 PM »
Is that Brian Johnson?
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:35:26 PM »
Geordie, a cross between Sweet and Slade...great vid x
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:38:20 PM »
He also had a top 10 hit with Slow Down. Massively underrated all the same.
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:39:00 PM »
I love this man, he sadly passed away with MS, far too young, originally signed by John Peel on Dandelion Records, and then Charisma picked him up and he recorded one of the greatest albums in UK history, never repeated sadly. However the quintessential songs will live long in the memory of many i think. Richard Hewson arranged it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akKVtGUsbbY
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:45:05 PM »
The only song of his I know is Gaye.

Would probably be a bigger hit if re-released now!
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:48:04 PM »
Yeah Bud, it was top 20 i think. But ripe for a cover. But no musician can make any money anymore, it would be a hobby at best for anyone to attempt it. Live music is back, the amount of young kids at my workplace who ask me about 70s, and they want to hear it, so there is a gap in the market for rock, prog rock and folk i think within a live setting.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:49:41 PM »
Good song. Can You Do It also.

Just a pity about the clobber they wore when appearing on TOTP.
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:51:14 PM »
Nah, I haven't got the range of Johnson. I'm more Graham Miles folk songs x
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:02:55 PM »
Do you play Bud?
MrPorkandbean

« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:10:01 PM »
I am just so pleased that the local man called Ron Angel RIP has had songs recorded all over the world, so many artists including Vin G RIP, have really made a lot of money thru' using the songs of the little quiet Teesside men that wrote the songs that made their acts a bit more easier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edAxujKev1I
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:01 PM by MrPorkandbean »
