July 11, 2020, 03:17:24 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
Author
Topic: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
BoroPE
Posts: 2 348
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #50 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:02:46 PM
Looks like Lids didnt show ?
monkeyman
Posts: 10 160
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #51 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:03:31 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:55:03 PM
ARE YOU
STILL
IN THE POOB ???
I THINK HE IS IN THE CHIPPY
monkeyman
Posts: 10 160
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #52 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:04:38 PM
Quote from: BoroPE on
Yesterday
at 11:02:46 PM
Looks like Lids didnt show ?
HE WONT GO IN A PUB YET
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 15 862
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #53 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM
HE HAS WAITED SO SO PATIENTLY FOR HIS COD AND CHIPS AND NOW THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Posts: 42 259
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
Today at 01:57:46 AM
Quote from: BoroPE on
Yesterday
at 09:37:01 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:33:35 PM
Posted from an Iphone 6S ?
Hit me where it hurts why dont you!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steboro
Posts: 3 336
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
Today at 02:38:16 AM
Is that a table of Indian lads eyeing up the white blurt on the next one?
To be honest it still looks better than the shitty country bars around here
