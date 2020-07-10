Welcome,
July 10, 2020, 11:35:58 PM
FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
Topic: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 347
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 11:02:46 PM »
Looks like Lids didnt show ?
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 159
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 11:03:31 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:55:03 PM
ARE YOU
STILL
IN THE POOB ???
I THINK HE IS IN THE CHIPPY
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 159
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 11:04:38 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 11:02:46 PM
Looks like Lids didnt show ?
HE WONT GO IN A PUB YET
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 862
Re: FRIDAY NIGHT STOPPEEEEEEE IN CREW
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 11:06:09 PM »
HE HAS WAITED SO SO PATIENTLY FOR HIS COD AND CHIPS AND NOW THE MOMENT HAS ARRIVED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
