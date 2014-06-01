Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 10, 2020, 05:07:25 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Dunsdale Tip
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Dunsdale Tip (Read 18 times)
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 802
Once in every lifetime
Dunsdale Tip
«
on:
Today
at 04:58:40 PM »
fuck sake.
Spent the last two days lopping down the forest of trees in my back garden, borrowing my mates tranny van, loading the van up and driving over to the tip to empty Dave's van......
Only to be informed that vans are only permitted between 7am and 9am!!
So now my mate has a van load of trees, wood, soil, bricks and other shite and he was mean't to be using the van for moving some doors for his pal in Boro.
£8.50 for the privilege too.
Fucking joke.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 145
Re: Dunsdale Tip
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:02:36 PM »
JUST DUMP IT IN ALLEYWAY IN THE BORO EVERYONE ELSE DOES
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...