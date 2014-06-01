RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 802





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 802Once in every lifetime

Dunsdale Tip « on: Today at 04:58:40 PM » fuck sake.



Spent the last two days lopping down the forest of trees in my back garden, borrowing my mates tranny van, loading the van up and driving over to the tip to empty Dave's van......



Only to be informed that vans are only permitted between 7am and 9am!!



So now my mate has a van load of trees, wood, soil, bricks and other shite and he was mean't to be using the van for moving some doors for his pal in Boro.



£8.50 for the privilege too.



Fucking joke.

