July 11, 2020
Author Topic: Borolad is on it today!
RiversideRifle
Yesterday at 12:40:01 PM
Down my 360 alias, he removed a thread about plowing women 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:53:12 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:

Don't start that again Steve. If Baddad wasn't so trigger happy this place would have about 2 posts per day.
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:00:19 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:
CHILL OUT STEVE
Gingerpig
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:09:23 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:


SPOT ON  👍😎👍

THIS IS A PROPER MESSAGE BOARD 👍

APART FROM LAUGHING AT THE LINKS WHY WOULD YA WANNA TALK ABOUT ALL THEM WEIRDOS ON THERE  👎😂😂😂👎

FUCK OFF BACK OVER THEIR RIFLE IF YA LOVE IT SO MUCH  👎
RiversideRifle
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:29:16 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 02:09:23 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:


SPOT ON  👍😎👍

THIS IS A PROPER MESSAGE BOARD 👍

APART FROM LAUGHING AT THE LINKS WHY WOULD YA WANNA TALK ABOUT ALL THEM WEIRDOS ON THERE  👎😂😂😂👎

FUCK OFF BACK OVER THEIR RIFLE IF YA LOVE IT SO MUCH  👎



Eh Leon me owld lad 👍
Don pepe
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:31:21 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:53:12 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:

Don't start that again Steve. If Baddad wasn't so trigger happy this place would have about 2 posts per day.

This is quite probably very true. Well actually it is just true
livefastdieyoung
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:34:03 PM
Flyme wankers obsessed with the place cos they get banned. Either post a pic of Michelle bumming a pig or fuck off.

This is Sparta I mean COB

nekder365
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:39:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:

Its you he is taking the piss out of Steve saying he runs rings round you 2 with his personas on here so it proves he at least reads here so its just letting the fanny know we all know hes full of shite.......Anyways if the rumours are true there wont be another "board" to talk about anyhow......
thicko
Seriously thick...


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:42:55 PM
Captain Cock...
RiversideRifle
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:44:56 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:39:16 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:51:47 PM
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.  :unlike:

Its you he is taking the piss out of Steve saying he runs rings round you 2 with his personas on here so it proves he at least reads here so its just letting the fanny know we all know hes full of shite.......Anyways if the rumours are true there wont be another "board" to talk about anyhow......


Climb out lad, I ono COB is the ultimate board hence why I'm here, you need to climb out of people's backsides and be your own man  :ponce:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?
nekder365
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:
RiversideRifle
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:22:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:

It genuinely used to be brilliant a whole host of different views and different characters until Rob and borolad made it a Left wing views only board
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:59:45 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:

Where was that published then?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:03:25 PM
Yeah - link or didnt happen!

nekder365
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:52:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:59:45 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:

Where was that published then?

It was an article about the various fan boards etc even has a quote from you.   https://www.wsc.co.uk/the-archive/15-Webwatch/4548-network-failure

I cant get the link to underline it all but thats it there  :like:
Skinz
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 03:22:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:

It genuinely used to be brilliant a whole host of different views and different characters until Rob and borolad made it a Left wing views only board

The funniest board on there in it's prime was Watfords. Some right cranks on there. Like this place without the left wing fascism  
BoroPE
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 03:22:46 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:20:32 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:01:41 PM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 01:39:22 PM
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning  half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North  .....& get to  dress like captain cook  :alf:

Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?

Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins  :like:

It genuinely used to be brilliant a whole host of different views and different characters until Rob and borolad made it a Left wing views only board

This is correct. I was on there 15 years back used to be hundreds of posts a day on all subjects. Went downhill when the clique where allowed to shoot people down for their views.
Skinz
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 PM
Get's shitfaced, slags Rob off, then blames ex

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/edit.5753/  :alf: :alf: :alf:
monkeyman
View Profile
Reply #21 on: Today at 12:15:31 AM
MAYBE RIVERSIDE RIFLE AS GOT ON THE NEW BROWN NOSED FORUM
I HOPE SO  :like: PACK OF PRICKS  :wanker:
