RiversideRifle

Posts: 61 Borolad is on it today! « on: Today at 12:40:01 PM » Down my 360 alias, he removed a thread about plowing women Logged

Gingerpig

Posts: 625 Re: Borolad is on it today! « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:39:22 PM » You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North .....& get to dress like captain cook Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





SPOT ON 👍😎👍



THIS IS A PROPER MESSAGE BOARD 👍



APART FROM LAUGHING AT THE LINKS WHY WOULD YA WANNA TALK ABOUT ALL THEM WEIRDOS ON THERE 👎😂😂😂👎



FUCK OFF BACK OVER THEIR RIFLE IF YA LOVE IT SO MUCH 👎 SPOT ON 👍😎👍THIS IS A PROPER MESSAGE BOARD 👍APART FROM LAUGHING AT THE LINKS WHY WOULD YA WANNA TALK ABOUT ALL THEM WEIRDOS ON THERE 👎😂😂😂👎FUCK OFF BACK OVER THEIR RIFLE IF YA LOVE IT SO MUCH 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 834 Re: Borolad is on it today! « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:34:03 PM »



This is Sparta I mean COB



Flyme wankers obsessed with the place cos they get banned. Either post a pic of Michelle bumming a pig or fuck off.This is Sparta I mean COB Logged

nekder365

Its you he is taking the piss out of Steve saying he runs rings round you 2 with his personas on here so it proves he at least reads here so its just letting the fanny know we all know hes full of shite.......Anyways if the rumours are true there wont be another "board" to talk about anyhow...... Its you he is taking the piss out of Steve saying he runs rings round you 2 with his personas on here so it proves he at least reads here so its just letting the fanny know we all know hes full of shite.......Anyways if the rumours are true there wont be another "board" to talk about anyhow...... Logged

RiversideRifle

Its you he is taking the piss out of Steve saying he runs rings round you 2 with his personas on here so it proves he at least reads here so its just letting the fanny know we all know hes full of shite.......Anyways if the rumours are true there wont be another "board" to talk about anyhow......



Climb out lad, I ono COB is the ultimate board hence why I'm here, you need to climb out of people's backsides and be your own man Climb out lad, I ono COB is the ultimate board hence why I'm here, you need to climb out of people's backsides and be your own man Logged