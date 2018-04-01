|
LEON TROTSKY
If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.
SPOT ON 👍😎👍
THIS IS A PROPER MESSAGE BOARD 👍
APART FROM LAUGHING AT THE LINKS WHY WOULD YA WANNA TALK ABOUT ALL THEM WEIRDOS ON THERE 👎😂😂😂👎
FUCK OFF BACK OVER THEIR RIFLE IF YA LOVE IT SO MUCH 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Eh Leon me owld lad 👍
You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North .....& get to dress like captain cook
Nothing to prove mate - you do know I am the founder of FansOnline, right?
Funny that the other day i was reading an article about FansOnLine and its origins
It genuinely used to be brilliant a whole host of different views and different characters until Rob and borolad made it a Left wing views only board
