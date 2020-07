Down my 360 alias, he removed a thread about plowing women

If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.

Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Don't start that again Steve. If Baddad wasn't so trigger happy this place would have about 2 posts per day.

If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.

If you want to talk about FlyMe, please do it on FlyMe. This is ComeOnBoro.

The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow

You should be pleased Mr G , that place is off down the bog the way they are going on, fred's begging every day & the nutjob is banning half the site ..........then you will be the king of the North .....& get to dress like captain cook