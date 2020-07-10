Welcome,
July 10, 2020, 11:51:24 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Rumour has it
Author
Rumour has it (Read 29 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 52
Rumour has it
«
on:
Today
at 11:40:18 AM »
There is money to spend in this transfer window
a few Debts were cleared in may/June to pave the way for a summer of spending
We can but wish
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 148
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Rumour has it
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:42:41 AM »
LOOKED AT THE CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE THIS MORNING..... YOU SAID SHEFF WED WOULD BE BOTTOM 👎🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 138
Re: Rumour has it
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:44:20 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:40:18 AM
There is money to spend in this transfer window
a few Debts were cleared in may/June to pave the way for a summer of spending
We can but wish
WE WERE LINKED WITH A YOUNG FRENCH WINGER AT 7 MILLION LAST WEEK
