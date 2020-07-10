Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 11:51:24 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Rumour has it  (Read 29 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 11:40:18 AM »
There is money to spend in this transfer window  mick a few Debts were cleared in may/June to pave the way for a summer of spending  :ponce:


We can but wish
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:42:41 AM »
LOOKED AT THE CHAMPIONSHIP TABLE THIS MORNING..... YOU SAID SHEFF WED WOULD BE BOTTOM  👎🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡👎🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:44:20 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:40:18 AM
There is money to spend in this transfer window  mick a few Debts were cleared in may/June to pave the way for a summer of spending  :ponce:


We can but wish
WE WERE LINKED WITH A YOUNG FRENCH WINGER AT 7 MILLION LAST WEEK 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:23 AM by monkeyman » Logged
