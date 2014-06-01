Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 10, 2020, 07:26:10 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Admin apologies
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Admin apologies (Read 489 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 821
Admin apologies
«
on:
Today
at 11:32:56 AM »
I've been off the pace regards running this site for a month or so.
Moved back up north and all the hassle involved etc
Back now and I'm ready for some
bumming
bannings
Logged
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 146
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:33:35 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:32:56 AM
I've been off the pace regards running this site for a month or so.
Moved back up north and all the hassle involved etc
Back now and I'm ready for some
bumming
bannings
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:34:14 AM »
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 146
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:36:00 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 164
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:36:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
YOU TRYING TO RUIN HIS WHOLE WEEKEND LIKE. 👎🤔👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 821
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:37:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
Logged
Tory Cunt
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 146
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:39:46 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
WHAT A CREEP
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:40:37 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 164
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:41:12 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:39:46 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
WHAT A CREEP
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 59
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:41:39 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 164
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:53:47 AM »
MATTY THE CREEP 🤓
WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT IT 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 146
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:56:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 11:53:47 AM
MATTY THE CREEP 🤓
WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT IT 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
I DID NOT EXPECT THAT FROM HIM
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 390
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:50:47 PM »
Ben is Lisa harling and I claim my £5
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 164
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 12:50:47 PM
Ben is Lisa harling and I claim my £5
MAYBE THAT'S WHY HE WANTS TO GO ROUND THE GAFF 😂😂😂😂😂🤓
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 424
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
(Come on Matty, it was funny)
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 484
UTB
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:54:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
Looks like Captain Browneye is at the front of the queue wanting to be the boards nark lads!
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:56:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:54:03 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
(Come on Matty, it was funny)
The
was tongue in cheek
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 424
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:56:43 PM »
I thought it was a selfie.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:56:57 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 12:54:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
Looks like Captain Browneye is at the front of the queue wanting to be the boards nark lads!
Hopefully youve learnt your lesson from when I got you banned last time
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 484
UTB
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:02:05 PM »
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 146
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:13:32 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
HE ALREADY HAS
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:28:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
HE ALREADY HAS
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 625
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:35:17 PM »
Have you got as many rules as Bad dad over the road
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 484
UTB
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:42:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
HE ALREADY HAS
He's told us he isn't gay and hasn't had as many bats as Geoffrey Boycott also
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:43:25 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:42:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
HE ALREADY HAS
He's told us he isn't gay
When?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 484
UTB
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 01:52:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:43:25 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:42:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me
HE ALREADY HAS
He's told us he isn't gay
It will be in amongst your 42 thousand posts
When?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 806
Once in every lifetime
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 03:52:07 PM »
It shouldnt just be down to you to moderate the site though Ben.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 032
Pack o cunts
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 04:00:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
...and all the ones where I've reported Matty as well?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 022
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 04:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben
On the case.
Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
Is he trying to sell you mail order furniture and T-shirts?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 05:03:37 PM »
Who flogged youre all those apostrophes youre trying to use up
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 424
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 05:12:46 PM »
Grocer's apostrophe.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 022
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:42:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:03:37 PM
Who flogged youre all those apostrophes youre trying to use up
Autocorrect. Ill assume its the same reason for youre fuck up.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 05:47:33 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:42:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:03:37 PM
Who flogged youre all those apostrophes youre trying to use up
Autocorrect. Ill assume its the same reason for youre fuck up.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 022
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 05:49:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:47:33 PM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 05:42:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:03:37 PM
Who flogged youre all those apostrophes youre trying to use up
Autocorrect. Ill assume its the same reason for youre fuck up.
So I was wrong with my assumption and you dont know the difference between youre and you.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 05:51:32 PM »
Please calm down you werdo
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 257
Bugger.
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 05:57:09 PM »
Can I request that Matty and I are banned please?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 806
Once in every lifetime
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 05:58:06 PM »
Matty and Pile, can you please lower your tone, i do not like it one bit.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 022
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 05:59:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:58:06 PM
Matty and Pile, can you please lower your tone, i do not like it one bit.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 06:00:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:58:06 PM
Matty and Pile, can you please lower your tone, i do not like it one bit.
Is this the new PG-rated Rick?
I dont think you mean lower your tone though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 022
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 06:00:56 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 05:57:09 PM
Can I request that Matty and I are banned please?
I will second that.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 06:02:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 06:00:56 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 05:57:09 PM
Can I request that Matty and I are banned please?
I will second that.
Thirded
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 806
Once in every lifetime
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 06:07:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:00:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 05:58:06 PM
Matty and Pile, can you please lower your tone, i do not like it one bit.
Is this the new PG-rated Rick?
I dont think you mean lower your tone though
fuck off
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 032
Pack o cunts
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 06:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 05:57:09 PM
Can I request that Matty and I are banned please?
Just the one account then?
Granted
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 249
Re: Admin apologies
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 06:16:13 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 06:07:53 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 05:57:09 PM
Can I request that Matty and I are banned please?
Just the one account then?
Granted
Which one?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...