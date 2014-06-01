Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Admin apologies  (Read 349 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 11:32:56 AM »
I've been off the pace regards running this site for a month or so.

Moved back up north and all the hassle involved etc


Back now and I'm ready for some bumming bannings
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:33:35 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:32:56 AM
I've been off the pace regards running this site for a month or so.

Moved back up north and all the hassle involved etc


Back now and I'm ready for some bumming bannings
  :pope2:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:34:14 AM »
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:36:00 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:
  lost
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:36:48 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:


YOU TRYING TO RUIN HIS WHOLE WEEKEND LIKE. 👎🤔👎
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:37:46 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:39:46 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
WHAT A CREEP  klins
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:40:37 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.


 :grace:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:41:12 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:39:46 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
WHAT A CREEP  klins




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓🤓
RiversideRifle
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:41:39 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.


 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:53:47 AM »
MATTY THE CREEP  🤓

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT  IT  🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:56:15 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:53:47 AM
MATTY THE CREEP  🤓

WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT  IT  🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩
I DID NOT EXPECT THAT FROM HIM  :unlike:
Don pepe
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:50:47 PM »
Ben is Lisa harling and I claim my £5
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:52:22 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 12:50:47 PM
Ben is Lisa harling and I claim my £5


MAYBE THAT'S WHY HE WANTS TO GO ROUND THE GAFF  😂😂😂😂😂🤓
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:54:03 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.

 :alf:

(Come on Matty, it was funny)
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:54:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

 :matty: Looks like Captain Browneye is at the front of the queue wanting to be the boards nark lads!
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:56:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:54:03 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.

 :alf:

(Come on Matty, it was funny)


The  :grace: was tongue in cheek
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:56:43 PM »
I thought it was a selfie.
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:56:57 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:54:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

 :matty: Looks like Captain Browneye is at the front of the queue wanting to be the boards nark lads!



Hopefully youve learnt your lesson from when I got you banned last time  :beer:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:02:05 PM »
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
monkeyman
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:13:32 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
HE ALREADY HAS  mick
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:28:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
HE ALREADY HAS  mick

 :mido: :mido:
Gingerpig
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:35:17 PM »
Have you got as many rules as Bad dad over the road  :nige:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:42:18 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
HE ALREADY HAS  mick

He's told us he isn't gay and hasn't had as many bats as Geoffrey Boycott also  :pd:
El Capitan
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:43:25 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:42:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
HE ALREADY HAS  mick

He's told us he isn't gay



When? 
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:52:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:43:25 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:42:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 01:13:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:02:05 PM
In your dreams, you haven't got the balls eunuch to snitch on me 
HE ALREADY HAS  mick

He's told us he isn't gay

It will be in amongst your 42 thousand posts  monkey



When? 
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:52:07 PM »
It shouldnt just be down to you to moderate the site though Ben.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:00:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

...and all the ones where I've reported Matty as well?

 jc
Pile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 11:37:46 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:34:14 AM
Can you check all the posts Ive reported please? Cheers Ben  :beer:

On the case.

Not sure I need your mobile number and btw you can't visit my new place.
Is he trying to sell you mail order furniture and T-shirts?
El Capitan
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:03:37 PM »
Who flogged youre all those apostrophes youre trying to use up   
