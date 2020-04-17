Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 07:26:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15  (Read 316 times)
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:08:22 AM »
From the same lad as yesterday.  Same jockey on board. I just got 9-1 half an hour ago and ive just checked now and it hasn't been hammered yet. Back it each way at that price obviously. Not as strong as yesterday's but should be placed at least.

 :mido: :mido:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:17:12 AM »
The money is starting to go on it. Into 13-2 now.

 :mido:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 146


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:19:11 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:17:12 AM
The money is starting to go on it. Into 13-2 now.

 :mido:
I AM ON IT  :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:20:49 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:19:11 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:17:12 AM
The money is starting to go on it. Into 13-2 now.

 :mido:
I AM ON IT  :like:

 :like:

Into 5-1 now.

 
Logged
RiversideRifle
**
Online Online

Posts: 59


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:22:44 AM »
Backed it at 3000/1 last week me owld lad  :ponce:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:01 AM »
9-2 now. Unbelievable this happening again same as yesterday!  What price did you get monkeyman?

It's up against an odds on shot so I would say the value has now gone on that.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:28:13 AM »
Bet Victor and Bet365 still have it at 13-2 if anyone has accounts with them. Most others are 9-2 and 5-1.

 :mido:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 921


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:31:01 AM »
Might nip down bookies again after and have a dabble on that one  :like:


this is my bet for today £25 E.W Red Gunner 28/1     7.35 Bath

Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:32:48 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:31:01 AM
Might nip down bookies again after and have a dabble on that one  :like:


this is my bet for today £25 E.W Red Gunner 28/1     7.35 Bath



Hope that flies in for you mate. I'll have a look at it now.  Cheers.

 :like:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 921


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:34 AM »
not much form to look at like Kev... Just one from the past I won a few quid on, not much weight decent jockey   :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:48:29 AM »
Looking at its past form it's dropping in weight now to somewhere near it needs to be to win. Beaten a neck in a same class race over course and distance back in 2019 carrying similar weight. I'll be keeping an eye on it from now on and have had a few quid on it for today.

 :like:
Logged
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 188


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:53:23 AM »
I put a £100 double on with paddy power the other day...First horse came in. I watched the race. I was having second thoughts about the other horse So I looked what I would get if I cashed out.

No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.

Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal? :unlike:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 146


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:53:47 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:24:01 AM
9-2 now. Unbelievable this happening again same as yesterday!  What price did you get monkeyman?

It's up against an odds on shot so I would say the value has now gone on that.
13/2  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 146


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:57:25 AM »
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 10:53:23 AM
I put a £100 double on with paddy power the other day...First horse came in. I watched the race. I was having second thoughts about the other horse So I looked what I would get if I cashed out.

No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.

Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal? :unlike:
DODGY THAT LIKE NOT BEING ABLE TO CASH OUT
MABE THEY KNEW YOUR SECOND HORSE WAS NOT GOING TO WIN klins
Logged
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 188


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:00:59 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:57:25 AM
Quote from: clag01 on Today at 10:53:23 AM
I put a £100 double on with paddy power the other day...First horse came in. I watched the race. I was having second thoughts about the other horse So I looked what I would get if I cashed out.

No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.

Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal? :unlike:
DODGY THAT LIKE NOT BEING ABLE TO CASH OUT
MABE THEY KNEW YOUR SECOND HORSE WAS NOT GOING TO WIN klins

Got £50 to play with today...See what I can do with that...Prob fuck all  rava
Logged
Muff Diver

Offline Offline

Posts: 9


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:20:02 PM »
Brought it home, cheers. 
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
clag01
***
Online Online

Posts: 188


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:27 PM »
Nice one!..I backed the fave tho  lost
Logged
Flyers Nap
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 187



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:47:05 PM »
Put £50 at 6/1.
Cheers for the tip :mido:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 921


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:57:37 PM »
Cheers kev . :like: had 20 on the nose ..fbet tonite. 50 back in me pocket ..love it jc
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:17:22 PM »
 :mido: :mido: :mido:

Another one goes in.

I had 40 of my winnings from yesterday on it, split each way. Going through a nice little spell here. Long may it continue. Well done to all of you that were on it.

There's more to come.

 jc
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:18:24 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 01:47:05 PM
Put £50 at 6/1.
Cheers for the tip :mido:

 mick

Over the moon for you pal. It wasn't that strong a tip though! I only had 20 each way.

 :mido:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 834


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:57:37 PM
Cheers kev . :like: had 20 on the nose ..fbet tonite. 50 back in me pocket ..love it jc

Nice one mate. Better in our pocket than theirs. Got it in a £5 each way double with red gunner also so fingers crossed but I'm well up over last two days so no drama if it runs a stinker.

 :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 164

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:24:07 PM »
👍🍺🍺🍺👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 146


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:49:11 PM »
CHEERS KEV WON 130  :like:
A PUNT ON THE FOOTBALL TONIGHT COMING UP
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 806


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:22:10 PM »
Nice one kev. Had £5ew on it.

Missed yesterdays.

Nice tipping
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 022



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:43:46 PM »
Well done boys  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 