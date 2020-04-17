|
clag01
I put a £100 double on with paddy power the other day...First horse came in. I watched the race. I was having second thoughts about the other horse So I looked what I would get if I cashed out.
No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.
Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal?
DODGY THAT LIKE NOT BEING ABLE TO CASH OUT
MABE THEY KNEW YOUR SECOND HORSE WAS NOT GOING TO WIN
Got £50 to play with today...See what I can do with that...Prob fuck all
Muff Diver
Brought it home, cheers.
