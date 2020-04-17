livefastdieyoung

Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « on: Today at 10:08:22 AM »



From the same lad as yesterday. Same jockey on board. I just got 9-1 half an hour ago and ive just checked now and it hasn't been hammered yet. Back it each way at that price obviously. Not as strong as yesterday's but should be placed at least. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Re: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:24:01 AM » 9-2 now. Unbelievable this happening again same as yesterday! What price did you get monkeyman?



It's up against an odds on shot so I would say the value has now gone on that. Logged

sockets



this is my bet for today £25 E.W Red Gunner 28/1 7.35 Bath



sockets



livefastdieyoung

Re: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:48:29 AM »



Looking at its past form it's dropping in weight now to somewhere near it needs to be to win. Beaten a neck in a same class race over course and distance back in 2019 carrying similar weight. I'll be keeping an eye on it from now on and have had a few quid on it for today. Logged

clag01

Re: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:53:23 AM »



No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.



Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal? I put a £100 double on with paddy power the other day...First horse came in. I watched the race. I was having second thoughts about the other horse So I looked what I would get if I cashed out.No option to cash out. They were saying there was a dispute with the result. I checked on sporting life and the result was confirmed.Tried again on PP five mins later still the same. Tried again five mins later still no joy. By this time the other race was about to start. Anyway the horse didn't come in. Soon as I checked PP it had confirmed that the 1st one won and the 2nd lost. So they fucked me over is that normal? Logged

monkeyman

MABE THEY KNEW YOUR SECOND HORSE WAS NOT GOING TO WIN DODGY THAT LIKE NOT BEING ABLE TO CASH OUTMABE THEY KNEW YOUR SECOND HORSE WAS NOT GOING TO WIN Logged

clag01

Got £50 to play with today...See what I can do with that...Prob fuck all Got £50 to play with today...See what I can do with that...Prob fuck all Logged

sockets



livefastdieyoung

Re: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:17:22 PM »



Another one goes in.



I had 40 of my winnings from yesterday on it, split each way. Going through a nice little spell here. Long may it continue. Well done to all of you that were on it.



There's more to come.



Another one goes in.I had 40 of my winnings from yesterday on it, split each way. Going through a nice little spell here. Long may it continue. Well done to all of you that were on it.There's more to come. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Re: Youth Spirit at Newmarket 13:15 « Reply #21 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:57:37 PM had 20 on the nose ..fbet tonite. 50 back in me pocket ..love it

Cheers kev .had 20 on the nose ..fbet tonite. 50 back in me pocket ..love it

Cheers kev .had 20 on the nose ..fbet tonite. 50 back in me pocket ..love it

Nice one mate. Better in our pocket than theirs. Got it in a £5 each way double with red gunner also so fingers crossed but I'm well up over last two days so no drama if it runs a stinker.



Nice one mate. Better in our pocket than theirs. Got it in a £5 each way double with red gunner also so fingers crossed but I'm well up over last two days so no drama if it runs a stinker. Logged