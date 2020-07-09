Mystery solved
"Gascoigne became involved after following the ordeal on the news, claiming he was a friend of Moats. He claimed he had brought Moat a can of lager, some chicken, a fishing rod, a Newcastle shirt and a dressing gown, although the police did not allow Gascoigne near Moat.
Gascoigne later claimed hed had 14 lines of cocaine insisting that as he took each line of the Class A drug, he distorted the reality of his relationship with Moat."
