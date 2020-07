Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???

YES HE DID WITH SALT AND VINEGAR BUT HE WANTED SCRAPS

WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???

WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???