Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 01:26:27 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CLAP FOR MOATY ???  (Read 67 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 837



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 PM »
 

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-53319885     mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 609


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 PM »
If only Gazza had got there earlier  :gaz:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 837



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 PM »
WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 077


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:56:15 PM »
KFC
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 123


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:01:07 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:50:32 PM
WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???   oleary
YES HE DID WITH SALT AND VINEGAR BUT HE WANTED SCRAPS  lost
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 609


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:12:26 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:50:32 PM
WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???   oleary

I thought it was 4 cans of guinness and a chicken sarnie?
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 609


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:25:25 AM »
Mystery solved

"Gascoigne became involved after following the ordeal on the news, claiming he was a friend of Moats. He claimed he had brought Moat a can of lager, some chicken, a fishing rod, a Newcastle shirt and a dressing gown, although the police did not allow Gascoigne near Moat.

Gascoigne later claimed hed had 14 lines of cocaine  insisting that as he took each line of the Class A drug, he distorted the reality of his relationship with Moat."  rava :gaz: charles

Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/09/what-happened-raoul-moat-gazza-did-know-12967976/?ito=cbshare
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 103


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:07:01 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:45:27 PM


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-53319885     mick

Now this is something I could get behind, clap for Moaty :like:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 