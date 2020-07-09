Welcome,
July 09, 2020, 11:52:24 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CLAP FOR MOATY ???
Author
Topic: CLAP FOR MOATY ??? (Read 9 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 836
CLAP FOR MOATY ???
«
on:
Today
at 11:45:27 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-53319885
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
towz
Online
Posts: 8 607
Re: CLAP FOR MOATY ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:48:33 PM »
If only Gazza had got there earlier
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 836
Re: CLAP FOR MOATY ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:50:32 PM »
WASN'T HE TAKING HIM SOME COD AND CHIPS ??? . . . OR WAS IT HADDOCK ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
