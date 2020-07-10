Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Best Pundit  (Read 84 times)
Gingerpig
« on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 PM »
Roy Keane, no fucking about, calls as is , if the truth hurts , sod yer
Bud Wiser
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 PM »
Clinton Morrison. Ya get me fam.  klins
Gingerpig
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:43:06 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 10:41:11 PM
Clinton Morrison. Ya get me fam.  klins

Have to admit Cinton's insight does help me  :wanker:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 PM »
I SOMETIMES THINK HE PUTS AN ACT ON !!!
Gingerpig
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:43:49 PM
I SOMETIMES THINK HE PUTS AN ACT ON !!!

Yea Mon , like all gangsta?........strange how some don't mind stereotypes when it suits!!!
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:00:01 PM »
BELIEVE IT OR NOT JERMAINE JENAS AND JASON MOHAMMED  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 PM »
I LIKE SHEARER AND GULLIT IS GOOD ON HIS RARE APPEARANCES.
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:26:36 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:42:11 PM
I LIKE SHEARER AND GULLIT IS GOOD ON HIS RARE APPEARANCES.
YES GOOD CALL T.M MATE  :like:
