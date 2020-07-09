Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 09, 2020, 11:52:14 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Best Pundit
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Best Pundit (Read 59 times)
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 622
Best Pundit
«
on:
Today
at 10:36:46 PM »
Roy Keane, no fucking about, calls as is , if the truth hurts , sod yer
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 755
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:41:11 PM »
Clinton Morrison. Ya get me fam.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 622
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:43:06 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 10:41:11 PM
Clinton Morrison. Ya get me fam.
Have to admit Cinton's insight does help me
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 836
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:43:49 PM »
I SOMETIMES THINK HE PUTS AN ACT ON !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 622
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:43:49 PM
I SOMETIMES THINK HE PUTS AN ACT ON !!!
Yea Mon , like all gangsta?........strange how some don't mind stereotypes when it suits!!!
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 119
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:00:01 PM »
BELIEVE IT OR NOT JERMAINE JENAS AND JASON MOHAMMED
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:39:17 PM by monkeyman
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 15 836
Re: Best Pundit
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:42:11 PM »
I LIKE SHEARER AND GULLIT IS GOOD ON HIS RARE APPEARANCES.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...