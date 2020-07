Steboro

Did anyone see the police video making the rounds on Facebook now
« on: Today at 09:48:38 PM »



Ite like the cop has watched Full Metal Jacket too many times.



Here ya go



https://youtu.be/VBUUx0jUKxc Where the cop humiliates the guy in a hotel corridor making him do loads of stupid things which he complies to. The shots him dead with an automatic weapon.