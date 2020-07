LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 136



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 136I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... I LOVE LIVING...... « on: Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM » RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 839







TMPosts: 15 839 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM »



I WAS BEGINNING TO THINK YOU WERE GONE FOR GOOD.



HOW WRONG COULD I BE ???



WELCOME HOME !!! REMEMBER WHEN YOU WENT OFF IN A HUFF WHEN YOU HAD A TIFF WITH STEVE ???I WAS BEGINNING TO THINK YOU WERE GONE FOR GOOD.HOW WRONG COULD I BE ???WELCOME HOME !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 123





Posts: 10 123 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:32:37 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍

AYE THERE ARE A LOT OF JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE AYE THERE ARE A LOT OF JEALOUS CUNTS ON ERE Logged

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 234





Posts: 234 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:33:48 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍



Living in a rented flat at 60 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤡🤡🤡



CHOMP Living in a rented flat at 60 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤡🤡🤡CHOMP Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 538







Posts: 14 538 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:27 PM »



I thought yer were buying a big villa in Florida? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 010







Posts: 40 010 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:22:57 PM



I WAS BEGINNING TO THINK YOU WERE GONE FOR GOOD.



HOW WRONG COULD I BE ???



WELCOME HOME !!!

REMEMBER WHEN YOU WENT OFF IN A HUFF WHEN YOU HAD A TIFF WITH STEVE ???I WAS BEGINNING TO THINK YOU WERE GONE FOR GOOD.HOW WRONG COULD I BE ???WELCOME HOME !!! I like you TM, especially when you’re not on one of your prolonged flounces. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 15 839







TMPosts: 15 839 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:45:08 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

tunstall

Online



Posts: 3 639





Posts: 3 639 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:55:15 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍



Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 356





Posts: 5 356 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:13:15 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍



Yes, you have so much for people to be jealous of Yes, you have so much for people to be jealous of Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 234





Posts: 234 Re: I LOVE LIVING...... « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:39:18 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:13:15 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:19:21 PM RENT FREE IN CERTAIN PEOPLES HEADS ON ERE 👍😂😂😂👍



OUR LASS PAYS THE RENT TOO 👍😁👍



SO I CAN KEEP ALL MY MONEY IN VARIOUS ACCOUNTS TO GO TOWARDS THAT BIG FUCK OFF VILLA IN THE CANARIES 🐦🐦🐦



IN 3 YEARS WHEN IM 60 👍❤️👍



LIFE IS GOOD. 👍😎👍



I WONDER IF DICKHEADS WILL BE STILL MAKING THREADS UP ABOUT ME IN 3 YEARS 💋💋💋😎😍🤩🤩🤩🌞🌞🌞



CAN'T WAIT 🤓👍🍺🍺🍺👍



Yes, you have so much for people to be jealous of

Yes, you have so much for people to be jealous of

She has never done a 2 - 10 shift ya'know?



Living the dream is the village.



If your dream is being a tubby titted pensioner with no property to your name 🤦‍♂️🤡👎 She has never done a 2 - 10 shift ya'know?Living the dream is the village.If your dream is being a tubby titted pensioner with no property to your name 🤦‍♂️🤡👎 Logged