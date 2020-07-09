Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 09, 2020, 07:02:51 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
LEEDS 4 STOKE 0
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: LEEDS 4 STOKE 0 (Read 42 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 110
LEEDS 4 STOKE 0
«
on:
Today
at 06:50:02 PM »
ANOTHER GOOD RESULT FOR THE BORO
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 102
Re: LEEDS 4 STOKE 0
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:53:57 PM »
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 002
Re: LEEDS 4 STOKE 0
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:55:00 PM »
Wish they could have both lost, it doesnt feel right wanting Leeds to win but Boro safety has to come first.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 42
Re: LEEDS 4 STOKE 0
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:57:26 PM »
Watched it whilst cracking a few beverages, marching on together
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...