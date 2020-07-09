Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: LEEDS 4 STOKE 0  (Read 42 times)
monkeyman
on: Today at 06:50:02 PM
 :mido: ANOTHER GOOD RESULT FOR THE BORO  :like:
nekder365
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:57 PM
 :mido: :mido:
Pile
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:55:00 PM
Wish they could have both lost, it doesnt feel right wanting Leeds to win but Boro safety has to come first.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle

Reply #3 on: Today at 06:57:26 PM
Watched it whilst cracking a few beverages, marching on together  :ponce:
