ZombieNadger

Online



Posts: 228





Posts: 228

Re: WHERES THE FRUIT AND NUTS THREAD GONE ??? « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:38:06 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:33:58 PM Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 06:31:21 PM

SOMEONE'S GONE CRYING TO ADMIN. BUT WHO ??

NO ADMIN LOGGED IN FOR ABOUT A DAY..... MONSTER TOOK IT DOWN COZ HE KNEW HE WOULD GET THE BLAME FOR WHAT OTHERS WERE SAYING 👍



HE'S A BIG SHITHOUSE LIKE THE REST. 😂😂😂😂😂👍

NO ADMIN LOGGED IN FOR ABOUT A DAY..... MONSTER TOOK IT DOWN COZ HE KNEW HE WOULD GET THE BLAME FOR WHAT OTHERS WERE SAYING 👍HE'S A BIG SHITHOUSE LIKE THE REST. 😂😂😂😂😂👍

Grassed again.



Defo in with the rozzers you like. You seem the sort.👎 Grassed again.Defo in with the rozzers you like. You seem the sort.👎