Pallys bar stool
Posts: 2
Never seen that board before. Have you read the rules? Imagine being so insecure you need to be that controlling. Mad bastard.
1. Admin of this board is done in the interests of the majority of users and not just for the individual (you). This might mean that you may find yourself upset/irritated/infuriated/full of righteous indignation over admin decisions (especially if one of your posts has been deleted). This is unfortunate, but it's the way things are.
2. Admin do not have the time, or the inclination, to enter long eliptical discussions about admin decisions. If you have a query about a specific decision, you can email fmttmadmin@gmail.com
It may not be possible to answer your query immediately. We may be busy. POSTS/THREADS ABOUT ADMIN DECISIONS/POLICY WILL BE DELETED.
3. Abuse of admin will no longer be tolerated at all.
4. It's not a democratic process. It might even resemble an authoritarian regime. Well, it might be, but for the vast majority of users who have little or no conflict with admin, it's a benevolent one.
5. Trolling: it's for wazzocks. Don't be a wazzock. We'll warn first. Persistent offenders will be deleted.
6. Try to treat other users with respect. Refrain from posts that MAY BE INTERPRETED as hateful/racist/offensive etc.
Banter is fine, as are the attempts to circumvent the swear filter ... as long as they are mild/amusing/NOT LIKELY TO OFFEND.
7. Be aware that girls/women read the board. If the lads could try to keep a lid on their testosterone, and keep to language that's unlikely to make women feel uncomfortable, that would be helpful (ie. don't be sexist/misogynist). This is gender specific because the issue is gender specific. In fact female posters seldom give admin cause for concern on any front.
8. If you see something offensive, use the report function or you can report it in this thread. You can also use this thread to report problems with the board. Please don't use this thread for any other purpose.
9. DO NOT POST CRITICISM OR ARGUMENT WITH ADMIN IN THIS THREAD. Thanks. That will help us to keep it free for reports.
10. Enjoy.
LEON TROTSKY
The funniest rule yet!!!........
YOU'VE PULLED ALL YER HAIR OUT BEFORE YOU REACH RULE 10 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
WOULDN'T POST ON THERE FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK 👎😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me
haha.
How many have you got on here?
HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS 👎
Logged
monkeyman
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me
haha.
How many have you got on here?
HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS 👎
BLOCK 21 YES
BUT THAT PRICK ZOMBIE NOT SURE
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 46
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me
haha.
How many have you got on here?
HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS 👎
You don't have a clue Leon, I am not the zombie lad, for starters I gave you my name and address
Logged
