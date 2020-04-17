Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 08:46:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHO IS THIS BLOKE THEY TALK ABOUT ?  (Read 568 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 136

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM »
HAVING HIS ARSE KISSED  💋💋💋💋💋 ALL THE TIME  ?

😍😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/comeonboro.5688/
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 917


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM »
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 PM »
Boro lad just tells lies it's mad how they lap it up, I post on there all the time  :nige:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 538



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:35:18 PM »
Cock21: "Certainly wont be paying that forum a visit ever again"

What a fucking lemon.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 36


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:39:44 PM »
I won't ever visit this wretched place again 
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 327


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:59:00 PM »
Quote
Basically it's back to being sixteen again and trying to get in the nightclub and you're the bouncer! I just hope you and Rob aren't giving anyone a good shoeing in the virtual alleyway at chucking out time!

Harvey Pissstein and a raving tramp?  :alf:
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 623


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:02:48 PM »
The odd one will slip through  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:12:45 PM »
 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: and the dingbats believe everything....Borolad come on here as yourself we could with a new toy in the "nursery" :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:16:40 PM »
Hasnt anyone got a login for boreme they would not mind getting banded??  :like: :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:17:44 PM »
Good job you have the patience Lids cos i would have been in Meltdown City  :meltdown: :meltdown: :alf:
Logged
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:26:14 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:16:40 PM
Hasnt anyone got a login for boreme they would not mind getting banded??  :like: :like:
I have quite a few still open on both boards I might consider giving you one ken?
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:29:43 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:26:14 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:16:40 PM
Hasnt anyone got a login for boreme they would not mind getting banded??  :like: :like:
I have quite a few still open on both boards I might consider giving you one ken?

I dont think i could pull of the level of your lunacy though.......
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 2


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:31:12 PM »
Never seen that board before. Have you read the rules? Imagine being so insecure you need to be that controlling. Mad bastard.

1. Admin of this board is done in the interests of the majority of users and not just for the individual (you). This might mean that you may find yourself upset/irritated/infuriated/full of righteous indignation over admin decisions (especially if one of your posts has been deleted). This is unfortunate, but it's the way things are.

2. Admin do not have the time, or the inclination, to enter long eliptical discussions about admin decisions. If you have a query about a specific decision, you can email fmttmadmin@gmail.com It may not be possible to answer your query immediately. We may be busy. POSTS/THREADS ABOUT ADMIN DECISIONS/POLICY WILL BE DELETED.

3. Abuse of admin will no longer be tolerated at all.

4. It's not a democratic process. It might even resemble an authoritarian regime. Well, it might be, but for the vast majority of users who have little or no conflict with admin, it's a benevolent one.

5. Trolling: it's for wazzocks. Don't be a wazzock. We'll warn first. Persistent offenders will be deleted.

6. Try to treat other users with respect. Refrain from posts that MAY BE INTERPRETED as hateful/racist/offensive etc.
Banter is fine, as are the attempts to circumvent the swear filter ... as long as they are mild/amusing/NOT LIKELY TO OFFEND.

7. Be aware that girls/women read the board. If the lads could try to keep a lid on their testosterone, and keep to language that's unlikely to make women feel uncomfortable, that would be helpful (ie. don't be sexist/misogynist). This is gender specific because the issue is gender specific. In fact female posters seldom give admin cause for concern on any front.

8. If you see something offensive, use the report function or you can report it in this thread. You can also use this thread to report problems with the board. Please don't use this thread for any other purpose.

9. DO NOT POST CRITICISM OR ARGUMENT WITH ADMIN IN THIS THREAD. Thanks. That will help us to keep it free for reports.

10. Enjoy.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:37:19 PM »
4. It's not a democratic process. It might even resemble an authoritarian regime. Well, it might be, but for the vast majority of users who have little or no conflict with admin, it's a benevolent one.........

But rule 2 says dont argue with them  :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:38:27 PM »
6. Try to treat other users with respect. Refrain from posts that MAY BE INTERPRETED as hateful/racist/offensive etc.
Banter is fine, as are the attempts to circumvent the swear filter ... as long as they are mild/amusing/NOT LIKELY TO OFFEND.

But if your not a leftie you can fuck off..........
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:41:01 PM »
10. Enjoy.

The funniest rule yet!!!........ :alf: :alf:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 010



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:43:36 PM »
Them rules arent very inclusive, I thought left wing types were all about accepting different views and cultures?

Looks like Konrad prefers it here. Go on Konrad get yourself on cob.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 136

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:44:17 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:41:01 PM
10. Enjoy.

The funniest rule yet!!!........ :alf: :alf:


YOU'VE PULLED ALL YER HAIR OUT BEFORE YOU REACH RULE 10  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WOULDN'T POST ON THERE FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK  👎😂😂😂😂👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:44:58 PM »
I think we are more inclusive on here. We take allsorts....
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:46:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:44:17 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 06:41:01 PM
10. Enjoy.

The funniest rule yet!!!........ :alf: :alf:


YOU'VE PULLED ALL YER HAIR OUT BEFORE YOU REACH RULE 10  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍

WOULDN'T POST ON THERE FOR A BAG OF SAND A WEEK  👎😂😂😂😂👎

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
whighams_wig
***
Online Online

Posts: 131


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:47:29 PM »
Konrad had best be careful what he says, i had plenty of them on my case when i said i preferred it on here for laugh's ending in a ban last week when i dared to suggest London is a schitehole with Sadiq Khan and Labour in charge of most of it.
Used to be a good forum but fooking awful now

Baddad must be in big demand at his job if he has enough time to spend 20 hours a day on there
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:49:43 PM by whighams_wig » Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:48:57 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Yesterday at 06:47:29 PM
Konrad had best be careful what he says, i had plenty of them on my case when i said i preferred it on for laugh's ending in a ban last week when i dared to suggest London is a schitehole with Sadiq Khan and Labour in charge of most of it.
Used to be a good forum but fooking awful now


Psssttt i think you can say "shithole" on here....... :like:
Logged
whighams_wig
***
Online Online

Posts: 131


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:50:29 PM »
I dont swear when the dogs watching me type

Old habits an all that
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:53:44 PM »
Quote from: whighams_wig on Yesterday at 06:50:29 PM
I dont swear when the dogs watching me type

Old habits an all that

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM »
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:00:55 PM »
I will have to have a read through and see which ones i can suss are you...Or if your a Billy Bollocks  :like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 477

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:06:21 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:

Says it with such pride  charles
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 623


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:15:27 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:

 jc jc
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:16:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 07:00:55 PM
I will have to have a read through and see which ones i can suss are you...Or if your a Billy Bollocks  :like:


There's a couple that are 'regular' posters, borolad is thick as fuck, I think my 360 account was sussed  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 010



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:
haha.

How many have you got on here?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 136

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:51:50 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:
haha.

How many have you got on here?

HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 123


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:51:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:
haha.

How many have you got on here?

HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS  👎
BLOCK 21 YES
BUT THAT PRICK ZOMBIE NOT SURE
Logged
RiversideRifle

Offline Offline

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:51:50 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:48:10 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 06:54:20 PM
Ken not all my users are loons lad, you'd be shocked I reckon if you knew which ones were controlled by me  :ponce:
haha.

How many have you got on here?

HE IS ZOMBIE AND BLOCK 21....THAT'S JUST FOR STARTERS  👎


You don't have a clue Leon, I am not the zombie lad, for starters I gave you my name and address
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 712



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:

Never agreed with you before, I dont think! That thread.... Jesus  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 917


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 09:34:42 PM »
Should agree more often Bob be less fighting  :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 712



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 PM »
Why have more than one login on any board? Are you six?
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 010



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:

Never agreed with you before, I dont think! That thread.... Jesus  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Bob is finally softening to the right thinkers.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 917


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:37:42 PM »
 monkey monkey
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 712



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:

Never agreed with you before, I dont think! That thread.... Jesus  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Bob is finally softening to the right thinkers.  charles

Wait on, that badshiteladknobupyerarse bloke is an absolute dick by the look of that lot. Like a parody. Bet it gets heated on there. Not.

Youre a cunt, Pile Btw  :pope2:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 010



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:41:55 PM »
Yeah I know.  :bc:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 229


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:

Never agreed with you before, I dont think! That thread.... Jesus  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Bob is finally softening to the right thinkers.  charles



I cant tell the two Bobs apart anymore
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 104


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 07:43:45 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:44:39 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:29:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM
Have u seen the way they delve their tongues  right up BoroLads shite pipe


Absolute fucking maggots ..  :wanker: :wanker:

Never agreed with you before, I dont think! That thread.... Jesus  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Bob is finally softening to the right thinkers.  charles



I cant tell the two Bobs apart anymore

I can. 1 has a bitch the other is a bitch (only kidding Bob's)......  :like:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 356


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:23:23 AM »
"3. Abuse of admin will no longer be tolerated at all."

Hello baddad you neice bothering cunt.  jc

Still trying to make it as a tv producer even though you're in your 50's and everything you worked on went down the pan  :nige:

Telling people you did top gear - without mentioning it was back in the days when they were road testing Austin Maestros and had about 500 viewers, you sad cunt!

How's the kids?

Here, have some sids

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Gingerpig
*****
Online Online

Posts: 623


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:44:31 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:23:23 AM
"3. Abuse of admin will no longer be tolerated at all."

Hello baddad you neice bothering cunt.  jc

Still trying to make it as a tv producer even though you're in your 50's and everything you worked on went down the pan  :nige:

Telling people you did top gear - without mentioning it was back in the days when they were road testing Austin Maestros and had about 500 viewers, you sad cunt!

How's the kids?

Here, have some sids

 


Oh the old "niece" thread  where he went all "dubious" about his niece.........airbrushed from history over there , & you have to have been on there for a long time to remember that thread  klins
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 