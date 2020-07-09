Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rifle ITK  (Read 700 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM »
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: July 09, 2020, 04:36:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: July 09, 2020, 04:40:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on July 09, 2020, 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 

HE'S BEEN RAIDING HIS MAMS CHRISTMAS CRACKERS  THE YOUNG SCAMP  😂😂😂🤡
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: July 09, 2020, 04:46:05 PM »
MUST HAVE JUST CRAWLED OUT FROM UNDER HIS ROCK AFTER LOCKDOWN  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


Sheffield Wednesday received a boost in their fight against a Championship points deduction when misconduct charges against their owner, finance director and former chief executive were dropped at the weekend.22 Mar 2020
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: July 09, 2020, 04:50:37 PM »
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: July 10, 2020, 04:31:56 PM »
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

THE WEEKENDS HERE MISTER ITK  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: July 10, 2020, 04:45:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
WHAT HAPPENED THEN  mcl
RiversideRifle
« Reply #7 on: July 10, 2020, 05:28:44 PM »
Sheffield wednesday now evens to go down and derby country 7/5 to be relegated  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #8 on: July 10, 2020, 05:38:56 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 10, 2020, 05:28:44 PM
Sheffield wednesday now evens to go down and derby country 7/5 to be relegated  :ponce:
  mick
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: July 11, 2020, 11:34:41 AM »
 :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:


 
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
« Reply #10 on: July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM »
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday  :like:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #11 on: July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM »
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!

 
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: July 13, 2020, 12:15:44 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday  :like:
KEEP US INFORMED  :like:
Pile
« Reply #13 on: July 13, 2020, 12:32:13 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday  :like:
any particular Thursday?  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #14 on: July 13, 2020, 01:01:31 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!

 


 mick
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #15 on: July 13, 2020, 01:22:26 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 01:01:31 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!

 


 mick

 jc
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: July 13, 2020, 01:33:25 PM »
Wednesday are 14/5 to be relegated.   
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #17 on: July 13, 2020, 01:34:57 PM »
Think it's a 9 point deduction for them which wouldn't even have them in the bottom three would it?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:25:00 PM »
Took a little longer than expected but it happened  :ponce:


ITK
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:32:00 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

IT'S NEXT SEASON COCO  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

THE BOOKIES WOULD LAFF AT YOU.... NOT AS MUCH AS I AM LIKE  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
