July 31, 2020, 08:13:30 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Rifle ITK
Topic: Rifle ITK (Read 700 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Rifle ITK
«
on:
July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 573
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #1 on:
July 09, 2020, 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 742
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #2 on:
July 09, 2020, 04:40:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on July 09, 2020, 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM
HE'S BEEN RAIDING HIS MAMS CHRISTMAS CRACKERS THE YOUNG SCAMP 😂😂😂🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 742
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #3 on:
July 09, 2020, 04:46:05 PM
MUST HAVE JUST CRAWLED OUT FROM UNDER HIS ROCK AFTER LOCKDOWN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sheffield Wednesday received a boost in their fight against a Championship points deduction when misconduct charges against their owner, finance director and former chief executive were dropped at the weekend.22 Mar 2020
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #4 on:
July 09, 2020, 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 742
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #5 on:
July 10, 2020, 04:31:56 PM
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
THE WEEKENDS HERE MISTER ITK 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 573
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #6 on:
July 10, 2020, 04:45:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 09, 2020, 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
WHAT HAPPENED THEN
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #7 on:
July 10, 2020, 05:28:44 PM
Sheffield wednesday now evens to go down and derby country 7/5 to be relegated
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 573
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #8 on:
July 10, 2020, 05:38:56 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 10, 2020, 05:28:44 PM
Sheffield wednesday now evens to go down and derby country 7/5 to be relegated
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 742
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #9 on:
July 11, 2020, 11:34:41 AM
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #10 on:
July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 000
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #11 on:
July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 573
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #12 on:
July 13, 2020, 12:15:44 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday
KEEP US INFORMED
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 397
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #13 on:
July 13, 2020, 12:32:13 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
Should hopefully have something on this by end of play Thursday
any particular Thursday?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #14 on:
July 13, 2020, 01:01:31 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 000
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #15 on:
July 13, 2020, 01:22:26 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on July 13, 2020, 01:01:31 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on July 13, 2020, 12:14:43 PM
Who the fuck are you like? Carlton Palmer? you pinheaded cunt! I always had you down as looking more like Graham Hyde!
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 381
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #16 on:
July 13, 2020, 01:33:25 PM
Wednesday are 14/5 to be relegated.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 000
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #17 on:
July 13, 2020, 01:34:57 PM
Think it's a 9 point deduction for them which wouldn't even have them in the bottom three would it?
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 293
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 07:25:00 PM »
Took a little longer than expected but it happened
ITK
ITK
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 742
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:32:00 PM »
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
IT'S NEXT SEASON COCO 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
THE BOOKIES WOULD LAFF AT YOU.... NOT AS MUCH AS I AM LIKE 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
