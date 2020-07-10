Welcome,
July 10, 2020, 05:07:09 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Rifle ITK
RiversideRifle
Rifle ITK
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:21:43 PM »
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
monkeyman
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM
HE'S BEEN RAIDING HIS MAMS CHRISTMAS CRACKERS THE YOUNG SCAMP 😂😂😂🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:46:05 PM »
MUST HAVE JUST CRAWLED OUT FROM UNDER HIS ROCK AFTER LOCKDOWN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Sheffield Wednesday received a boost in their fight against a Championship points deduction when misconduct charges against their owner, finance director and former chief executive were dropped at the weekend.22 Mar 2020
RiversideRifle
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:37 PM »
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:31:56 PM »
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
THE WEEKENDS HERE MISTER ITK 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Re: Rifle ITK
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:45:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
WHAT HAPPENED THEN
Loading...