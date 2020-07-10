Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 10, 2020, 05:07:09 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Rifle ITK  (Read 195 times)
RiversideRifle
Online Online

Posts: 58


« on: Yesterday at 04:21:43 PM »
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
monkeyman
Online Online

Posts: 10 145


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:36:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 75 164

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 

HE'S BEEN RAIDING HIS MAMS CHRISTMAS CRACKERS  THE YOUNG SCAMP  😂😂😂🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 75 164

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:46:05 PM »
MUST HAVE JUST CRAWLED OUT FROM UNDER HIS ROCK AFTER LOCKDOWN  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


Sheffield Wednesday received a boost in their fight against a Championship points deduction when misconduct charges against their owner, finance director and former chief executive were dropped at the weekend.22 Mar 2020
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle
Online Online

Posts: 58


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:50:37 PM »
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
LEON TROTSKY
Online Online

Posts: 75 164

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:31:56 PM »
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

THE WEEKENDS HERE MISTER ITK  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online Online

Posts: 10 145


« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:45:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
WHAT HAPPENED THEN  mcl
