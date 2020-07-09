Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 09, 2020
Rifle ITK
RiversideRifle

Today at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:07 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:36:54 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 04:21:43 PM
Sheffield wednesday will be deducted 12 points before the weekend leaving them bottom of the championship  :ponce:
WERE DID YER GET THIS INFO FROM 

HE'S BEEN RAIDING HIS MAMS CHRISTMAS CRACKERS  THE YOUNG SCAMP  😂😂😂🤡
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #3 on: Today at 04:46:05 PM
MUST HAVE JUST CRAWLED OUT FROM UNDER HIS ROCK AFTER LOCKDOWN  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


Sheffield Wednesday received a boost in their fight against a Championship points deduction when misconduct charges against their owner, finance director and former chief executive were dropped at the weekend.22 Mar 2020
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RiversideRifle

Reply #4 on: Today at 04:50:37 PM
Sorry not just a 12 point deduction, a minimum of 12 points deduction and it could be as soon as tomorrow
