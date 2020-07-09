Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 09, 2020, 03:37:31 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager (Read 71 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 821
Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
on:
Today
at 02:26:47 PM »
My uncle is up from London for a week. Off out with him tonight for a few liveners.
He's not too keen on the lager at HQ so was thinking about the Cross. Anyone been in since it opened? What other pubs have a good selection of lagers in? I rarely venture out anywhere other than my two locals nowadays.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 821
Re: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:27:55 PM »
Even better if there's a band on or even a quiz.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 253
Bugger.
Re: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:51:51 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:26:47 PM
My uncle is up from London for a week. Off out with him tonight for a few liveners.
He's not too keen on the lager at HQ so was thinking about the Cross. Anyone been in since it opened? What other pubs have a good selection of lagers in? I rarely venture out anywhere other than my two locals nowadays.
I have 2 really good answers, but need more info first. Does your uncle like to do many rapes?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 821
Re: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:56:56 PM »
Are you mental? His nickname is Jinking Jeffrey Epstein. Sound exactly what we are looking for those places mate. Have you got a postcode for my sat nav?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 115
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:11:21 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 02:27:55 PM
Even better if there's a band on or even a quiz.
BEEN TOLD THE CROSS HAS BEEN PRETTY EMPTY 👍
PROBS ALL WAITING FOR ME TO GO BACK IN 😉
NO BANDS ON ANYWHERE LAD... NO BREATHING GERMS ALLOWED ON PUNTERS NOW 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 821
Re: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:19:19 PM »
The pubs sound shite like mate. I haven't been in one yet since they reopened. Might take him into town for a dirty parmo and a load of spirits. Bit of a change.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...