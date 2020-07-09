Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 09, 2020, 03:37:23 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Recommend me a pub round here with decent choice of lager  (Read 70 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 02:26:47 PM »
My uncle is up from London for a week. Off out with him tonight for a few liveners.

He's not too keen on the lager at HQ so was thinking about the Cross. Anyone been in since it opened? What other pubs have a good selection of lagers in? I rarely venture out anywhere other than my two locals nowadays.

 jc
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:27:55 PM »
Even better if there's a band on or even a quiz.

 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:51:51 PM »
I have 2 really good answers, but need more info first. Does your uncle like to do many rapes?
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:56:56 PM »
Are you mental? His nickname is Jinking Jeffrey Epstein. Sound exactly what we are looking for those places mate. Have you got a postcode for my sat nav?

 :mido:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:11:21 PM »
BEEN TOLD THE CROSS HAS BEEN PRETTY EMPTY  👍

PROBS ALL WAITING FOR ME TO GO BACK IN  😉


NO BANDS ON ANYWHERE LAD... NO BREATHING GERMS  ALLOWED ON PUNTERS NOW  👎
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:19 PM »
The pubs sound shite like mate.  I haven't been in one yet since they reopened.  Might take him into town for a dirty parmo and a load of spirits. Bit of a change.
