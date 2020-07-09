Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Look at this video and tell me what the @#*$ is going on!  (Read 124 times)
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 12:09:54 PM »
 mick

https://www.facebook.com/100010983697901/posts/1158185121224267/

 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:18:00 PM »
They look like a bunch of high IQ individuals
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:22:10 PM »
I nicked it 1st!!!.......
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:08 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:22:10 PM
I nicked it 1st!!!.......

 lost said it like it was something normal to say!
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:44:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:18:00 PM
They look like a bunch of high IQ individuals

Why does the lad in a wheelchair want the bike anyway?

 
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:46:20 PM »
Cos he nicked it 1st, they all looked like smackrats anyways.......
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:32:44 PM »
Just another day in boro's leafy suburbs
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:48:06 PM »
SCRUFFY FUCKING TIP RATS  :wanker:
