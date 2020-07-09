Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 09, 2020, 01:49:58 PM
York horse for anyone interested
livefastdieyoung
« on: Today at 11:59:30 AM »
Rhythmic Intent.

Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.

Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.

  :mido:
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:26:10 PM »
2/1 now...............
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:29:12 PM »
No chance.  Be bigger than that with someone. Started off at 9-1!!

 mick
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:43 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:59:30 AM
Rhythmic Intent.

Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.

Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.

  :mido:

HOW MANYS RUNNING  ?

3  😂😂😂
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:32:05 PM »
Yup on Corals. Just gonna have a look on the exchanges.....
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:33:44 PM »
2.2 on betfair. Thats some money gone on that.........
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:34:37 PM »
15/8 7/4 any minute now.......
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:43:46 PM »
 Must go in this!!



 :mido:
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:47:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:31:43 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:59:30 AM
Rhythmic Intent.

Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.

Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.

  :mido:

HOW MANYS RUNNING  ?

3  😂😂😂

 

Cheeky cunt!
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:47:29 PM »
I agree thats a lot of cash gone on it..Good luck....
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:49:05 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:47:29 PM
I agree thats a lot of cash gone on it..Good luck....

I only had £10 ew on it. Gutted I never put more on now. It's been absolutely hammered!

 lost
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:55:18 PM »
Cheers pal.  Got on earlier.

Better than that Tortured Mind.  That fuckers got to be the worst tipster ever.   When was the last winner he ha?  At first when i used to see his bets, I  used to think he was deliberately picking definite losers.
nekder365
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:56:17 PM »
Even 5/1 looks a fucking steal. You just robbed the bookies.. :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:08:03 PM »
BACKED MUSIC SEEKER ON THE NOSE  👍

IF THE GROUNDS RIGHT IT WILL GO IN  😉
