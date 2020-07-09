livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 812





Posts: 812 York horse for anyone interested « on: Today at 11:59:30 AM »



Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.



Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.



Rhythmic Intent.Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 112



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 112I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: York horse for anyone interested « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:31:43 PM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 11:59:30 AM



Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.



Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.





Rhythmic Intent.Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.

HOW MANYS RUNNING ?



3 😂😂😂 HOW MANYS RUNNING ?3 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 346





WLM





Posts: 346WLM Re: York horse for anyone interested « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:55:18 PM » Cheers pal. Got on earlier.



Better than that Tortured Mind. That fuckers got to be the worst tipster ever. When was the last winner he ha? At first when i used to see his bets, I used to think he was deliberately picking definite losers. Logged WLM