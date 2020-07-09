Welcome,
July 09, 2020, 01:49:41 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
York horse for anyone interested
Author
Topic: York horse for anyone interested (Read 113 times)
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 812
York horse for anyone interested
«
on:
Today
at 11:59:30 AM »
Rhythmic Intent.
Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.
Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:26:10 PM »
2/1 now...............
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 812
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:29:12 PM »
No chance. Be bigger than that with someone. Started off at 9-1!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 112
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:31:43 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 11:59:30 AM
Rhythmic Intent.
Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.
Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.
HOW MANYS RUNNING ?
3 😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:32:05 PM »
Yup on Corals. Just gonna have a look on the exchanges.....
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:33:44 PM »
2.2 on betfair. Thats some money gone on that.........
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:34:37 PM »
15/8 7/4 any minute now.......
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 812
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:43:46 PM »
Must go in this!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 812
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:47:02 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:31:43 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 11:59:30 AM
Rhythmic Intent.
Was 9-1 early this morning. I got 5's at the bookies an hour ago. Now into best priced 7-2.
Should win but definitely won't be out the first three. Small profit for me at worst but dint be put off backing it to win.
HOW MANYS RUNNING ?
3 😂😂😂
Cheeky cunt!
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:47:29 PM »
I agree thats a lot of cash gone on it..Good luck....
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 812
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:49:05 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 12:47:29 PM
I agree thats a lot of cash gone on it..Good luck....
I only had £10 ew on it. Gutted I never put more on now. It's been absolutely hammered!
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 346
WLM
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:55:18 PM »
Cheers pal. Got on earlier.
Better than that Tortured Mind. That fuckers got to be the worst tipster ever. When was the last winner he ha? At first when i used to see his bets, I used to think he was deliberately picking definite losers.
Logged
WLM
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 082
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:56:17 PM »
Even 5/1 looks a fucking steal. You just robbed the bookies..
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 112
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: York horse for anyone interested
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:08:03 PM »
BACKED MUSIC SEEKER ON THE NOSE 👍
IF THE GROUNDS RIGHT IT WILL GO IN 😉
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
