July 10, 2020
Topic: Stop and Search
maggiethatcherrulesok
Yesterday at 10:11:53 AM
http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/violent-crime-has-stabilised-says-18565660


It works  :mido:

Lets push on with this strategy and target the right people.   Fuck what the lefties think/say
Pile
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:05:06 PM
Fuck individuals sensitivities, if it reduces knife crime search away.
nekder365
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:33:49 PM
If its successful why dont the cops just make sure they pull whites as well then there cant be any moaning? Maybe the ratio of 4:1 
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:28 AM
Wares too much time stopping people unlikely to be carrying a Knife.

They need to profile.   Simple as that
