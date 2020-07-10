Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 10, 2020, 01:26:06 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Stop and Search
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Stop and Search (Read 133 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 348
WLM
Stop and Search
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:53 AM »
http://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/violent-crime-has-stabilised-says-18565660
It works
Lets push on with this strategy and target the right people. Fuck what the lefties think/say
Logged
WLM
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 010
Re: Stop and Search
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:05:06 PM »
Fuck individuals sensitivities, if it reduces knife crime search away.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 102
Re: Stop and Search
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:49 PM »
If its successful why dont the cops just make sure they pull whites as well then there cant be any moaning? Maybe the ratio of 4:1
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 348
WLM
Re: Stop and Search
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:59:28 AM »
Wares too much time stopping people unlikely to be carrying a Knife.
They need to profile. Simple as that
Logged
WLM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...