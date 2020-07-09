Bobupanddown

Re: Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war. « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:05 AM » After China and the WHO conspired to export Coronavirus globally why are we doing any sort of business with either of them?



We should defind the WHO just like the yanks have, its not for for purpose.



We should be encouraging business and individuals to boycott China and Chinese products.

