July 09, 2020, 09:57:48 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war.
Topic: Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war. (Read 38 times)
Holgateoldskool
Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war.
Just when you thought things couldnt get much worse! Who is the target? India? Taiwan? The US or us??Worrying.
livefastdieyoung
Re: Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war.
Fuck China. The whole world hates the cunts.
Bobupanddown
Re: Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war.
After China and the WHO conspired to export Coronavirus globally why are we doing any sort of business with either of them?
We should defind the WHO just like the yanks have, its not for for purpose.
We should be encouraging business and individuals to boycott China and Chinese products.
