Author Topic: Xi tells The Chinese to prepare for war.  (Read 38 times)
« on: Today at 09:37:20 AM »
Just when you thought things couldnt get much worse! Who is the target? India? Taiwan? The US or us??Worrying.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:05 AM »
Fuck China. The whole world hates the cunts.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:53:05 AM »
After China and the WHO conspired to export Coronavirus globally why are we doing any sort of business with either of them?

We should defind the WHO just like the yanks have, its not for for purpose.

We should be encouraging business and individuals to boycott China and Chinese products.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
