Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 09, 2020, 10:15:30 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON (Read 452 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 116
DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
on:
Today
at 12:01:48 AM »
IN THE KNOW BURNLEY MATE FROM THE SUICIDE CREW I KNOW FROM MANY MOONS AGO BEEN ON THE BLOWER
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 12:07:02 AM by monkeyman
»
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 133
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:09:49 AM »
WON'T HAPPEN.... WARNOCK WILL BE BRINGING IN HIS OWN CENTRAL DEFENDERS.... HE KNOWS THE SCORE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 636
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:39:45 AM »
Dunno why Fry gets such a hard time
He's a young lad, great prospect and yet to fill his potential
Obviously benefits from an older, more experienced and level headed partner to stop the panicking....
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 824
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:01:06 AM »
Fry was good yestetday. Warnock would get him playing to his best again but I reckon £15m + Gibson is already a good deal and we can't turn down that kind of money.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 099
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:42:45 AM »
Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager
Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 824
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:47:07 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:42:45 AM
Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager
Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed
Silly post that Willie. Ben Gibson is a good centre half regardless of what you think of his uncle.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 099
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:54:55 AM »
Let's just agree to disagree.
IMO .. He is slow and turns like the Titanic, and not particularly good in the air. He always needed a leader to play alongside him. Karanka's defensive style covered up his weaknesses.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 683
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:34:34 AM »
All about opinions.
Fry could be potentially far superior to Gibson.
£15m + Gibson who is IMHO a decent and sold centre back albeit with limitations in the air, will be difficult to turn down.
Dyche clearly doesn't rate him but he's similar to Ben Mee.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 116
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:06:05 AM »
ITK
ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 102
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:18:41 AM »
15 mil plus Gibson? I would snap their hands off and start the re-build.........
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 116
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:20:31 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 11:18:41 AM
15 mil plus Gibson? I would snap their hands off and start the re-build.........
NOTHING MENTIONED MONEYWISE A STRAIGHT SWAP I BELIEVE
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 493
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:21:00 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:06:05 AM
ITK
ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING
THIS COULD MOVE YOU UP TO JOINT 1ST IN THE POWER RANKINGS
BEER ME MONKEY
🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 116
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:22:05 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Today
at 11:21:00 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:06:05 AM
ITK
ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING
THIS COULD MOVE YOU UP TO JOINT 1ST IN THE POWER RANKINGS
BEER ME MONKEY
🍺🍻🍺🍻
I AM WELL INFORMED
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 008
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:08:39 PM »
Fry is a good player who is playing well in the team, I wouldnt swap him Ben Gibson right now. Ben has barely kicked a ball since he left here so nobody knows if hell ever get back to where he was. If there was no fee and he agreed to standard championship wages then why not, otherwise dont bother. He had a brilliant season in the premier league, sadly he picked the wrong club when he left here.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 102
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:21:40 PM »
What if Burnley sack Douche (looking likely) and he comes here?....
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 753
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:20:59 PM »
I don't think he was particularly 'brilliant' in the Premier League. He looked decent when playing alongside Calum Chambers and that was about it.
It was interesting that prior to the season starting he was rated far higher than Harry Maguire. Nine months later they were in different stratospheres.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 228
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:22:40 PM »
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 535
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:33:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:22:40 PM
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday
BUMCAT AND FRY SITTING IN A TREE
K-I-S-S-I-N-GEE
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 116
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:52:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 08:33:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:22:40 PM
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday
BUMCAT AND FRY SITTING IN A TREE
K-I-S-S-I-N-GEE
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 008
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:20:59 PM
I don't think he was particularly 'brilliant' in the Premier League. He looked decent when playing alongside Calum Chambers and that was about it.
It was interesting that prior to the season starting he was rated far higher than Harry Maguire. Nine months later they were in different stratospheres.
I thought he was immense all season, loads of world class strikers praised him following games with Boro. Shame our attackers werent at the same level that season because wed have stayed up comfortably. Looking back, I bet he wishes he left then instead of giving Boro the chance to get back up.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Muff Diver
Online
Posts: 7
Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:55:55 PM »
Good swap, get another one in beside
him then we go again.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...