DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « on: Today at 12:01:48 AM » IN THE KNOW BURNLEY MATE FROM THE SUICIDE CREW I KNOW FROM MANY MOONS AGO BEEN ON THE BLOWER

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:09:49 AM » WON'T HAPPEN.... WARNOCK WILL BE BRINGING IN HIS OWN CENTRAL DEFENDERS.... HE KNOWS THE SCORE 👍

Posts: 3 636 Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:45 AM » Dunno why Fry gets such a hard time



He's a young lad, great prospect and yet to fill his potential



Obviously benefits from an older, more experienced and level headed partner to stop the panicking.... Logged

Posts: 824 Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:06 AM » Fry was good yestetday. Warnock would get him playing to his best again but I reckon £15m + Gibson is already a good deal and we can't turn down that kind of money. Logged

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:42:45 AM » Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager



Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed Logged

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:07 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:42:45 AM Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager



Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed



Silly post that Willie. Ben Gibson is a good centre half regardless of what you think of his uncle. Silly post that Willie. Ben Gibson is a good centre half regardless of what you think of his uncle. Logged

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:54:55 AM » Let's just agree to disagree.



IMO .. He is slow and turns like the Titanic, and not particularly good in the air. He always needed a leader to play alongside him. Karanka's defensive style covered up his weaknesses. Logged

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:34 AM » All about opinions.



Fry could be potentially far superior to Gibson.



£15m + Gibson who is IMHO a decent and sold centre back albeit with limitations in the air, will be difficult to turn down.



Dyche clearly doesn't rate him but he's similar to Ben Mee. Logged

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:08:39 PM » Fry is a good player who is playing well in the team, I wouldnt swap him Ben Gibson right now. Ben has barely kicked a ball since he left here so nobody knows if hell ever get back to where he was. If there was no fee and he agreed to standard championship wages then why not, otherwise dont bother. He had a brilliant season in the premier league, sadly he picked the wrong club when he left here.

Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:20:59 PM » I don't think he was particularly 'brilliant' in the Premier League. He looked decent when playing alongside Calum Chambers and that was about it.

It was interesting that prior to the season starting he was rated far higher than Harry Maguire. Nine months later they were in different stratospheres.

