July 09, 2020, 10:15:30 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON  (Read 452 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 10 116


« on: Today at 12:01:48 AM »
IN THE KNOW BURNLEY MATE FROM THE SUICIDE CREW I KNOW FROM MANY MOONS AGO BEEN ON THE BLOWER  :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:02 AM by monkeyman » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 133

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:09:49 AM »
WON'T HAPPEN.... WARNOCK WILL BE BRINGING IN HIS OWN CENTRAL DEFENDERS.... HE KNOWS THE SCORE 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 636


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:45 AM »
Dunno why Fry gets such a hard time

He's a young lad, great prospect and yet to fill his potential

Obviously benefits from an older, more experienced and level headed partner to stop the panicking....
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 824


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:01:06 AM »
Fry was good yestetday. Warnock would get him playing to his best again but I reckon £15m + Gibson is already a good deal and we can't turn down that kind of money.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 099



« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:42:45 AM »
Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager

Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 824


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:47:07 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:42:45 AM
Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager

Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed

Silly post that Willie. Ben Gibson is a good centre half regardless of what you think of his uncle.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 099



« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:54:55 AM »
Let's just agree to disagree.

IMO .. He is slow and turns like the Titanic, and not particularly good in the air. He always needed a leader to play alongside him. Karanka's defensive style covered up his weaknesses.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 683


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:34:34 AM »
All about opinions.

Fry could be potentially far superior to Gibson.

£15m + Gibson who is IMHO a decent and sold centre back albeit with limitations in the air, will be difficult to turn down.

Dyche clearly doesn't rate him but he's similar to Ben Mee.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 116


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:06:05 AM »
ITK  :mido: ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING  :like:
Logged
nekder365
Posts: 2 102


« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:18:41 AM »
15 mil plus Gibson? I would snap their hands off and start the re-build.........
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 10 116


« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:20:31 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:18:41 AM
15 mil plus Gibson? I would snap their hands off and start the re-build.........
NOTHING MENTIONED MONEYWISE A STRAIGHT SWAP I BELIEVE
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Posts: 1 493


« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:21:00 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:06:05 AM
ITK  :mido: ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING  :like:

THIS COULD MOVE YOU UP TO JOINT 1ST IN THE POWER RANKINGS  :like:

BEER ME MONKEY  monkey🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
monkeyman
Posts: 10 116


« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:22:05 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 11:21:00 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:06:05 AM
ITK  :mido: ITS IN THE NEWS THIS MORNING  :like:

THIS COULD MOVE YOU UP TO JOINT 1ST IN THE POWER RANKINGS  :like:

BEER ME MONKEY  monkey🍺🍻🍺🍻
I AM WELL INFORMED  :like:
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 008



« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:08:39 PM »
Fry is a good player who is playing well in the team, I wouldnt swap him Ben Gibson right now. Ben has barely kicked a ball since he left here so nobody knows if hell ever get back to where he was. If there was no fee and he agreed to standard championship wages then why not, otherwise dont bother. He had a brilliant season in the premier league, sadly he picked the wrong club when he left here.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 2 102


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:21:40 PM »
What if Burnley sack Douche (looking likely) and he comes here?.... souey souey
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 753


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:20:59 PM »
I don't think he was particularly 'brilliant' in the Premier League. He looked decent when playing alongside Calum Chambers and that was about it.
It was interesting that prior to the season starting he was rated far higher than Harry Maguire. Nine months later they were in different stratospheres.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
El Capitan
Posts: 42 228


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:22:40 PM »
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 535



« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:33:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:22:40 PM
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday  :like:

BUMCAT AND FRY SITTING IN A TREE
K-I-S-S-I-N-GEE
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
Posts: 10 116


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:52:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:33:52 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:22:40 PM
I thought Fry was excellent yesterday  :like:

BUMCAT AND FRY SITTING IN A TREE
K-I-S-S-I-N-GEE


  souey
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 008



« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 08:20:59 PM
I don't think he was particularly 'brilliant' in the Premier League. He looked decent when playing alongside Calum Chambers and that was about it.
It was interesting that prior to the season starting he was rated far higher than Harry Maguire. Nine months later they were in different stratospheres.
I thought he was immense all season, loads of world class strikers praised him following games with Boro. Shame our attackers werent at the same level that season because wed have stayed up comfortably. Looking back, I bet he wishes he left then instead of giving Boro the chance to get back up.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Muff Diver

Posts: 7


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:55:55 PM »
Good swap, get another one in beside
him then we go again.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
