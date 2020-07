monkeyman

DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON
IN THE KNOW BURNLEY MATE FROM THE SUICIDE CREW I KNOW FROM MANY MOONS AGO BEEN ON THE BLOWER

WON'T HAPPEN.... WARNOCK WILL BE BRINGING IN HIS OWN CENTRAL DEFENDERS.... HE KNOWS THE SCORE 👍

Dunno why Fry gets such a hard time



He's a young lad, great prospect and yet to fill his potential



Obviously benefits from an older, more experienced and level headed partner to stop the panicking.... Logged

Fry was good yestetday. Warnock would get him playing to his best again but I reckon 15m + Gibson is already a good deal and we can't turn down that kind of money.

Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager



Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed Logged

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:42:45 AM Chipmunk cheeks will ensure that cronyism and nepotism remains as a core feature of the club's strategy today and tomorrow, irrespective of who is coach/manager



Expect Mr Ben to return now he has been exposed



Silly post that Willie. Ben Gibson is a good centre half regardless of what you think of his uncle.