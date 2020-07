monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 083





Posts: 10 083 DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « on: Today at 12:01:48 AM » IN THE KNOW BURNLEY MATE FROM THE SUICIDE CREW I KNOW FROM MANY MOONS AGO BEEN ON THE BLOWER « Last Edit: Today at 12:07:02 AM by monkeyman » Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 084



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 75 084I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: DAEL FRY FOR BEN GIBSON « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:09:49 AM » WON'T HAPPEN.... WARNOCK WILL BE BRINGING IN HIS OWN CENTRAL DEFENDERS.... HE KNOWS THE SCORE 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......